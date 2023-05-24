Shake Up At Franklin County’s Courthouse

Tuesday afternoon around 12:15, the support for the counterweight for the clock in the Franklin County courthouse broke loose and fell onto the ceiling of the district courtroom. The clock is still in place but is in danger of coming down too.

They evacuated the courthouse and called a structural engineer out of Longview to inspect the area. They also called the company that refurbished the courthouse, and the commissioners had an emergency meeting. They will meet again Wednesday afternoon to decide where to locate all offices. The Franklin County Courthouse will be closed until next Tuesday, May 31, to get everything moved and situated to serve the public.

The Auto Registration and Tax Office will open on the north side of the Sheriff’s Office. As soon as they figure out everything, they will notify the public where offices will locate.

The process could take up to three months to repair. Thanks to Bob Stinson for coming to the rescue and for his help in contacting the correct personnel to fix the problem.

Franklin County will keep the public updated as soon as they know more. Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.

Scott Lee – Franklin County Judge.