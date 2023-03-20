Shooting At Arlington Lamar High School

According to Arlington ISD, Lamar High School is on lockdown due to an on-campus shooting.

The district says the shooting occurred outside the school facility, where two students were injured and receiving medical care. According to the department, they arrested the suspected shooter. No information was immediately available on what led to this incident, but surrounding schools do not seem impacted.

Arlington PD says the scene is secure, and the suspected shooter is in custody, but the campus remains on lockdown. Arlington ISD urges parents, students, and community members to stay away from the campus while APD conducts its investigation.

Once they clear the lockdown, the school will send all students and staff home for the remainder of the day.