Kermit Francis Gabel

Kermit Francis Gabel, 89, was booked again. This time for arson at a Tyler fire last November. Gabel is accused of crimes in Ohio known as a ‘serial cat burglar’ and dubbed the ‘Silver Burglar.’ Crimes date back to the 40s and 50s for Gabel, and a judge wrote that Gabel made a living by stealing other people’s property.