Slaton Expelled From Texas House

State Rep Bryan Slaton

The Texas House voted 147-0 Tuesday to expel State Representative Bryan Slaton for an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a 19-year-old female. They voted despite Slaton, who represented Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties, resigning Monday. It was the first time since 1927 that the house expelled one of its members.

