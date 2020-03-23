Special Meeting Of Paris City Council Thursday 03.26.20

SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Paris shall meet in special session at 5:00 pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The meeting will be held by video conference or teleconference. The matters to be discussed and acted upon are as follows:

I called the meeting to order.

Citizens’ forum.

(Due to the Governor’s Proclamation and order and the declarations of disaster issued by the City of Paris, and Lamar County, Texas on March 19, 2020, relating to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held by video conference or telephone conference, and there will be no on-site gathering. Consequently, persons desiring to address the Council must submit their comments by e-mail to iellis@paristexas.gov no later than Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 4:00 pm. Unless an item is posted on the Agenda, the Texas Open Meetings Act prohibits the Council from responding to any comments other than to refer the matter to a future agenda, to an existing policy, or to a staff person with specific factual information. Claims against the City, Council Members, or employees, as well as individual personal appeals, are not appropriate for citizens’ forum.)

If necessary, the City Council may convene into Executive Session under Chapter 551 of the Texas Government Code regarding any item on this agenda.

Discuss and act on possibly extending and/or amending the previously ordered Declaration of a Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency issued on March 19, 2020.

Discuss and act on a Resolution Postponing the General Election for District 2 to be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, and moving it to November 3, 2020, to elect one (1) Council Member to District 2. Discuss and act on a Resolution appointing Benny Plata to fill the vacancy in the City Council District 3.

Certification

I certify that the above notice of the meeting was posted on the bulletin board in the City Hall Annex, 150 First St. SE, Paris, Texas and on the City’s website at www.paristexas.gov, no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 23, 2020.

Special Accommodations

