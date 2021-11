Sulphur Springs’ high school will open its “SpongeBob the Musical” Thursday, Saturday, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, at 2:00 pm (Nov 11, 13, 14). They take the characters and turn them into people under Wildcat Theater Director Lesha Woodard. Tickets are $10 in advance from any cast or crew member or online at bit.ly/wildcattheatre. Tickets will also be available at the door.