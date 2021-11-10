Hopkins County Chamber News

By Butch Burney

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2022 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they have an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable and one of the best ways to represent your business. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

Business After Hours

Our next Business After Hours networking event is scheduled at Money Law Firm-First American Title from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm Thursday, Nov 18. Come to their office at 1335 South Broadway to interact with other businessmen and women and refreshments and giveaways. It’s a great way to meet new connections.

Christmas Parade

The local Lions Club is hosting their 15th Annual Christmas Light Parade, presented by Carriage House Manor, on Friday, Dec 3. The parade will begin at Buford Park, down Connally Street to the square, north on Church Street, and west on Houston Street, ending at Gerald Prim Stadium. We require entries must decorate with working Christmas lights.

The parade begins at 7:00 pm.

We need your registration by noon on Tuesday, Nov 30. To register, pick up an entry form from any Lions Club member or at the Chamber, 110 Main St.

Categories for judging the entries are Large Businesses, Small businesses, and Non-Profit Organizations/Churches.

Miracles Made on Connally Street

Miracles Made on Connally Street is the CASA Christmas Tree Raffle’s name that runs until Dec 6. The raffle will be on Dec 8, with all proceeds benefitting the children served by Lake Country CASA.

Tickets are $25 each, and each ticket gives you a chance to win one of 12 small decorated Christmas trees.

For more information, call 903-885-1173 or visit CASA at 218 Connally St.

Turkey Trot

Make way for your holiday meals by participating in the 11th Annual Hopkins County Turkey Trot, benefiting Journey Road Ministries and Mothers Culture Club. It will be Thanksgiving Day morning, with 5K and 10K each, starting at 8:00 am. There will be a Kids Run Run at 7:30 am.

The entry fee for the 5K race is $30, and for the 10K race, it’s $40.

Register online at GetMeRegistered.com and search “Hopkins County Turkey Trot. Early registration ends on Nov 10.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Would you please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for Nov 3, Happily Ever After Travel? You can read biographical stories on the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Ribbon Cuttings