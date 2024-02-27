Sponsorships for the First Man Bingo Sought

Plans for Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Man Bingo, known as Mingo, are underway. Sponsorships are now available for this event which will be held on Thursday, April 18.

A Big Daddy Sponsorship runs $2,500 and includes a front-row reserved table with 8 bingo packets. Sponsors’ names and logos will be displayed next to the prize sponsored, and the sponsors’ logos will be printed in the program. Additionally, the sponsors’ names will be announced from the podium.

The Dude Sponsorship is $1,500 and includes a premium reserved table with 8 bingo packets. Sponsors’ names and logos will be displayed next to the prize sponsored, and the sponsors’ logos will be printed in the program. Additionally, the sponsors’ names will be announced from the podium.

A Master Sponsorship is $500 and is a prize sponsor only, with no tickets. The sponsor’s name will appear next to the sponsored prize, printed in the program, and acknowledged from the podium.

Tike Sponsorships are $250 each and are prize sponsors only, with no tickets. The sponsor will receive the same marketing benefits as with a Master Sponsorship.

The various level of sponsorship determines the value of the prize being sponsored. Examples of prizes include guided fishing experiences, grill accessories, coolers, hats, rifles, earbuds, sporting goods, and tech.

Proceeds of the event will be used to fund heart calcification tests for Hopkins County men. The goal of the Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit, is to improve Hopkins County’s healthcare.

To sponsor, visit mingo2024.givesmart.com or for more information, email kayla.price@christushealth.org or call 903-438-4799.