Paris EDC Announces New Amazon Facility

Amazon is entering into an agreement for a new last-mile facility in Paris. The facility, which will make use of an existing 48,000 square foot warehouse, is located in the southwestern part of the city. Launch plans for this facility are in the early stages, with construction scheduled to start in the coming weeks. “This last mile facility will allow us to better serve customers in Paris and across northeast Texas,” said Jessica Breaux, senior manager of economic development for Amazon. “We’re grateful for our partnership with the City of Paris and the Paris Economic Development Corporation and look forward to sharing more details about this facility and the good jobs we’ll offer in the future.”

Amazon supports more than one million employees worldwide who are innovating and working to serve customers throughout several global fulfillment centers, retail locations, data centers, corporate offices, tech hubs, and headquarters locations. Most hourly employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn between $17 and $28 per hour.

Maureen Hammond, the Executive Director of the Paris Economic Development Corporation (PEDC), praised the collaboration that made this development possible. “The availability of an existing building was crucial in securing this project. We appreciate the work of our partners locally who worked with Amazon to make this project a reality. We look forward to building a strong and enduring partnership with Amazon.”

PEDC’s Chairman Josh Bray remarked on the impact of Amazon’s selection on the region. “Amazon’s selection of our community sends a strong message about the positive economic climate of Paris, Texas. It is a testament to the growth opportunities in our region and the advantages of our strategic location in North Texas. We are proud to welcome Amazon to our community.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $54 billion in Texas – including infrastructure and pay to employees. The company employs 89,000 people in Texas and operates more than 80 operations facilities across the state.

