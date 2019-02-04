Sports Monday 02.04.19

By Collins Knighten

After the second-lowest scoring first half in Super Bowl history, a 3-0 Patriots lead, the offensive ineptness continued until 7:00 left in the game when Sony Michel ran into the end zone for the game’s only touchdown and a 10-3 lead. A Patriots field goal with 1:16 left sealed the win. Tom Brady made history becoming the first player to win six Super Bowls. Jullian Edelman was the game’s MVP with ten catches for 141 yards, accounting for more than half of the Patriots’ total receiving yardage (262).

For the second consecutive year, the youth was emphatically served in the newest class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Three first-time-eligible players, Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez, and Ed Reed, were selected to the Class of 2019. The Class of 2018 also included three first-time-eligible players: Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, and Brian Urlacher. The other modern-era finalists who will be enshrined are Kevin Mawae and Ty Law. Contributors Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt, as well as Seniors finalist Johnny Robinson, were also selected for enshrinement. The group of eight will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

Wade Wilson, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and assistant coach passed away Friday, on his birthday, at the age of 60. Wilson served as the Cowboys’ quarterback coach from 2007-17, helping develop Tony Romo into the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and four Pro Bowl appearances and Dak Prescott, who won the Rookie of the Year in 2016. He played for the Cowboys from 1995-97 as part of a 17-year career with five teams.

Boys

Sulphur Springs 59 – Mt Pleasant 46

Jefferson 67 – Hughes Springs 36

Girls

Sulphur Springs 55 – Mt Pleasant 25

Chapel Hill 71 – Chisum 35 (31-0, repeat as 13-3A Champs)

Daingerfield 63 – Ore City 16

Jefferson 56 – Hughes Springs 30

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois has been dismissed from the team, Coach Willie Taggart announced Sunday. Taggart said in a statement that he told Francois on Saturday night he is no longer a part of the program. Francois was involved in a domestic dispute with his pregnant girlfriend in January 2018, but no arrests were made, nor charges filed in the incident.