Investigation Still Open In Death Of A Pittsburg Woman

Pittsburg Police Chief

Richard Penn

On November 26, 2018, at approximately 7:23 am, Pittsburg Police was dispatched to a report of a body located in the 600-block of Quitman Street. Officers began an investigation into the death of a black female identified as Tashiana Sharday Taylor, a 24-year-old Pittsburg resident. The Texas Rangers were called to assist with the research, and the body was sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.

Law enforcement officers processed the scene where Ms. Taylor was located and then her residence and vehicle. There were no signs of foul play. In addition to this investigation, officers began to interview potential witnesses.

Officers continue to follow leads as they are developed in this investigation.

Autopsy results showed the manner of death and the cause to be undetermined. There were no signs of trauma noted on the body by the medical examiner.

The investigation is considered an open investigation and anyone with information are asked to please call Assistant Chief Matthew Lemarr at 903-856-3330 or CrimeStoppers at 903-843-3131.

Please join us in continued prayers for Ms. Taylor’s loved ones.