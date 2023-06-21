State Fair of Texas Announces New Attractions, Entertainment Lineup, and Weekend Rodeos for 2023 Fair

By BRIDGET BROWNING |

An enhanced Texas dinosaur exhibit, body-bending performances, and so much more!

DALLAS – June 21, 2023 – The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce the free entertainment lineup for the 2023 Fair. Hundreds of activities are spread throughout the fairgrounds during all 24 days of the Fair, all free with your admission ticket. Celebrating all things Texan is central to the Fair’s mission and providing entertainment for all kinds of fairgoers – for the thrill-seekers taking the ride of a lifetime at the Ram TRX Thrill Ride, the crafty and creative Texans taking in the beauty of the hundreds of winners on display at the Creative Arts Building, the families looking for educational exhibits infused with Fair fun, and everyone in between. Below are the highlights for this year’s lineup, with the full lineup available on our website, BigTex.com/Attractions.

What’s New and Not to Miss



The wonders of the prehistoric area make their way to Fair Park for this year’s Dinosaurs at the Lagoon. Featuring 10 life-sized dinosaurs found in Texas, a kids’ play area, and plenty of seating and dining options, the brand-new Dinosaurs at the Lagoon exhibit brings together Fair fun with bilingual educational entertainment for the whole family. Be sure to get your photo with a 57-foot-tall Alamosaurus!

Join Dr. Diggie-Bones at her dig site for “Dino Tales,” for an interactive storytime focused on archeological digs, pre-historic creatures, and more! As part of the Dinosaurs at the Lagoon exhibit, Dr. Diggie-Bones reads t.-rex-rrific stories to children under 12 at the dig site tent.

This year, the Fringe Stage is expanding its lineup with three brand-new acts! In the sweltering Texas heat, what better way is there to cool off than a water balloon fight? You’re in luck – a new attraction to the Fair this year, Acrobuffos brings Water Bombs to the Fringe Stage. Grab a seat and prepare to be entertained by this interactive and epic water balloon fight. Just be sure you bring an umbrella if you don’t want to get wet! Next, we have World-renowned street performer Sara Twister, bringing her contortionist and archery skills to the Lone Star State. Featuring mind – and body-bending archery trick shots and plenty of comedy, this show has something for everyone in the family. Last but not least, this husband-and-wife duo bring their acrobatic act to the Fair for the first time this year. Showcasing hand-to-hand acrobatics, hula hoops, handstands, contortion, comedy, and more, you won’t want to miss Street Circus!

The excitement will bubble over with this new attraction! Every day, you can join us at the Oak Farms Theater, where Soap Bubble Circus performs Guinness World Record-breaking feats of bubble-ology. You’ll see a snowman dancing across a tightrope, an exploding volcano, and more at this show.

Kids will have the opportunity to get crafty and let their imaginations run wild at the Little Lone Stars’ Craft Corral in the Creative Arts Building. A come-and-go attraction, children under 12 can participate in State Fair-themed crafts and take home their projects as souvenirs.

In partnership with the Texas Discovery Gardens, Jackson’s Home and Garden, and Christmas Décor, start your holiday celebrations early at the Fair this year with the Home for the Holidays Christmas décor showcase! Beautifully decorated Texas Christmas trees, stunning decorative elements, and more will be on display for you and the whole family to see. Take some inspiration for your celebrations later this year!

Dust off your boots and join us in the historic Fair Park Coliseum for the return of the State Fair of Texas Rodeo. Every weekend, Friday through Sunday, witness the best of the best in the ring – whether it’s rounding up cattle as part of the State Fair of Texas Ranch Rodeo or celebrating the variety of culture in rodeo as part of the Mexican Rodeo Fiesta. Returning for a second year, the State Fair of Texas is proud to welcome back the Year-End Finale of the United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA) to the Fair Park Coliseum this fall as part of the Fair’s rodeo lineup. See below for the entire rodeo lineup.

Home to one of the largest collections of African American folk art in the United States, the African American Museum also showcases African American fine art, traditional African art and, historical artifacts dating back to the 1800s. This year’s exhibits during the Fair include the permanent exhibit and the exhibit “If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Futures“. This exhibit brings together paintings, works on paper, sculptures, and photography as visual documentation of forgotten images and histories.

The Hall of State is one of the most celebrated focal points of Fair Park in Dallas. In the company of the Alamo and the state capital, the Hall of State is one of the most historic buildings in the entire state of Texas. During the 2023 State Fair of Texas, make sure you visit the Hall of State for two brand-new exhibits. The Texas Tech Centennial exhibit will focus on Texas Tech’s first 100 years, including its history and the heritage of its unique Spanish Renaissance architecture. The exhibit will also showcase significant achievements in athletics and will place a spotlight on Tech’s most impressive and influential people. The Texas Ranger Bicentennial exhibit will educate visitors about the Ranger’s 200 years service to the people of the Lone Star State. As the longest serving statewide public safety agency in the United States, their achievements, and the lessons learned over seven generations of service, have resulted in a public safety service into one now internationally respected.

What’s Back and Better than Ever



If you’re ready for some dog-gone fun, you’re in luck! The All-Star Stunt Dog Show returns to Marine Corps Square for this year’s Fair with new tricks and treats. Offering the world’s first and original “stunt dog show,” audiences of all ages will be captivated by amazing canine tricks you have to see to believe! The All-Star Stunt Dog Show dogs have performed across the country, including appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Oprah Winfrey Show. This year, these pups will make even more of a splash, thanks to a brand-new set featuring a splash element!

Located next to the Leonhardt Lagoon, Big Tex’s Discovery Farm provides an educational experience through interactive exhibits as well as live animal displays, including calves, piglets, and hatching chicks. Learn all about agriculture and its impact on the state of Texas, from the importance of farming and ranching to the process of raising and caring for animals.

Featuring over-the-top, spectacular floats, the Kroger® Starlight Parade will light up the Fair Park skyline. Created by Kern Studios of New Orleans, this nightly parade wanders through the fairgrounds all 24 nights of the Fair, bringing a colorful assortment of floats, life-size puppets, animated characters in ornate costumes, and more. This year, two new floats will join the lineup!

Don’t miss this hoot of a performance! That is sure to be a funny-bone tickler. The Midway Barker entertains crowds on the Midway with his antics and jabs – all in good fun. Be sure to visit the Barker this year and check out his brand-new set!

The lives of the party return with a brand-new character thrown into the mix – Showstoppers will take over the Hall of State steps again this year. Giant inflatable characters, now including Amy Dillo, entertain guests of all ages with their wild antics. Saddle up for a front row, and you might get roped into being a part of the show.

Fan Favorites Return



A family-friendly experience presented by McDonald’s, “¡Fiestas de Marionetas!” is one of this year’s not-to-miss shows. Surrounded by lights and beautiful landscaping, a small village of more than 85 handmade marionettes come to life to celebrate a fiesta of color, culture, and creativity. Be sure to stick around for the backstage tour and craft activity after the show. Come check it out yourself with daily performances at the McDonald’s Amphitheater on First Avenue.

Combining agricultural education with real-world demonstrations, the Majesty of the Horse is back with even more examples to showcase equine beauty. Join renowned horseman Jerry Diaz and his family for an intimate presentation displaying the majesty and beauty of the horse. The exhibition includes multiple breeds of horses and showcases their unique color, size, and purpose.

Set along a scenic reflecting pool, Mattress Firm® Illumination Sensation combines fireworks and high-energy pop music with engaging performances from dancers and acrobats. This sensational production of synchronized pyrotechnics and special effects begins nightly at 8 p.m.

Join us over at the Fringe Stage with strongman Mighty Mike. A bender of horseshoes, juggler of bowling balls and sledgehammers, and all-around charmer, Mighty Mike’s funny performance showcases strongman strength techniques dating back to the 1920s and, dare we say, questionable dance routines. Audience members will laugh the entire show but also leave motivated and inspired by the culture of the old-time strongman.

The Pig Races are taking over a new area of the fairgrounds at Chevy Park Plaza. Dressed in fetching racing silks, the wiggly piglets run the course four times a day. Don’t miss this fan favorite!

Two iconic football rivalries return to the Cotton Bowl field this year. On Saturday, September 30, Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University kick off at 6:00 p.m. for another wild game and intense Battle of the Bands at halftime during the State Fair Classic. The AT&T Red River Showdown between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas returns for the 94th consecutive neutral ground showdown at the Bowl on Saturday, October 7.

With three live music stages showcasing more than 90 acts, the Fair has a concert for everyone. The Chevrolet Main Stage will host headlining performances from CeeLo Green, Bowling for Soup, Craig Morgan, the War & Treaty, Yahritza y Su Esencia, and more. The Bud Light Stage and Yuengling Stage highlight local and regional acts on the rise. The Yuengling Stage will also feature live stand-up as part of Deep Fried Comedy on Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. You can find the complete listing of live music at the Fair at BigTex.com/livemusic.

These are just the highlights of the more than one hundred daily activities you and your family receive free access to at the 2023 State Fair of Texas. To start planning your visit and see the complete entertainment listing, visit BigTex.com/Plan. Season passes are now available for purchase at BigTex.com/SeasonPass. The 2023 State Fair of Texas will kick off on Friday, September 29, and run through Sunday, October 22, 2023. Join us at the most Texan place on Earth!