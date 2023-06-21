Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 21)

Dennis Ray Goley

Tuesday morning at 11:16, an officer served a warrant in the 1800 block of NE Loop 286 and arrested Dennis Ray Goley on a warrant for theft of less than $2,500.00 with two prior convictions. It stemmed from an incident in March of this year involving a theft from a business in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Goley was booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail.

Keith Eric Kent

An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue Tuesday night at 9:39. The officer found a bag containing drug paraphernalia and two narcotics during Keith Eric Kent’s pat down. They arrested Kent on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Laura Denise Reynolds

Tuesday afternoon at 2:23, an officer contacted Laura Denise Reynolds during a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Old Clarksville Road. A warrant check revealed that Reynolds had a Parole Violation Warrant out of Austin. She was arrested, booked, and taken to Lamar County Jail.

Carl Duwayne Daniels

Officers made a Welfare Check on a parking lot in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue and contacted Carl Duwayne Daniels, who was sleeping in his vehicle. Daniels had Possession of illegal narcotics and misdemeanor warrants from Lamar County Sherriff’s Office. He was arrested, booked, and taken to the County Jail.

At 11:43 Tuesday night, an officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of East Grove St. An investigation by Officers of the Paris Police Dept and the Regional Auto Theft Task Force located it, which was towed to the department property until they could establish a right to Possession. The suspect identity is known, but police have not contacted them.

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 100 calls for service on Tuesday (Jun 20).