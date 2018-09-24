State Fair Of Texas Announces New Foods

If you love Fair food, then you’re in luck! Fair concessionaires are serious about providing you with great-tasting, unique foods each year. That’s why the State Fair of Texas is proud to announce their newest creations! Fairgoers have the chance to taste the finalists and winners of the 2018 Big Tex Choice Awards but can also indulge in some of the competition’s semi-finalist dishes. Semi-finalists who don’t make it to the awards ceremony can choose to add their dish to their menu that year.

Here is the list of the semi-finalists food items that can be found at this year’s State Fair of Texas, in addition to other new foods you just must try. For the full list of this year’s new foods and their locations, visit BigTex.com/new-food.

2018 NEW FOODS

CORN DOG ALE: Corn dog ale is an amber ale brewed with a blend of Pale 2-Row barleys, caramel malt, and smoked malt. We add a proprietary blend of eight herbs and spices to the brew kettle. The combination of subtle smokiness and spices evoke the flavor and aroma of a classic, delicious corn dog. The flavor experience is only complete when the beer is served with the traditional condiment – yellow mustard!

ORANGE JULIA’S BEERMOSA: Get ready to flash back to your childhood ice cream truck days. Orange Julia’s Beermosa is starts with champagne that is flavored with orange Pixy Stix, Blue Moon® beer, and the perfect amount of vanilla ice cream to smooth it all together. Served in a Pixy Stix®-rimmed cup with a large Pixy Stix plastic straw, this creamy frozen cocktail will awaken your inner child taste buds with memories of Push-Up® pops and Creamsicle® bars.

FRIED CUP OF CORN “ELOTES:” What happens when traditional elotes meets sweet southern corn in a flaky pastry? You get a creamy texture of blended seasonings and Mexican cheeses with a unique State Fair twist that’s sure to please. We spoon our elotes corn blend into a flaky pastry and fry it to a golden perfection. To make the union complete, it is embellished with Mexican cheeses and served with a side of delectable creamy corn dip. The combination will leave you with a modern taste of an authentic Mexican dish.

SUPRA STUFFED MINI SOPAPILLAS: Three mini sopapillas are injected with strawberry cream cheese filling. The dish is scrumptiously dusted with cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with honey for a sweet finish.

KING CRISPY COCONUT CRAB SLIDERS: Whole softshell crabs are dipped in our homemade coconut batter and fried until perfectly golden. This crispy coconut creation is then perched on a King’s Hawaiian bun. Thus enthroned, our kingly crustacean is dressed in a dollop of creamy Asian slaw (with a hint of wasabi). A top bun and frilly toothpick crown each slider. Each dish is served with fried plantains, spicy Asian mustard, and sweet/sour sauce for dipping!

TEXAS THAI DELIGHT: Yummy sticky rice is infused with a coconut milk mixture and layered with mangos and more coconut deliciousness. It is then rolled in batter and deep fried for the perfect crunch. The delightful dish is served on a stick with a side of in-house sweet sauce.

PICO FRITO (DEEP FRIED PICO DE GALLO): A zesty medley of tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and jalapenos are folded into an egg wrap paper and deep fried until crispy and golden. Each dish is served with a side of savory cilantro sauce.

KOOL-AID® PICKLE-DILLY SANGRIA: This refreshing beverage is a perfect marriage of sweet, savory, and fun. Our pickle juice Kool-Aid® Sangria is a delicious combination of sweet and salty with a fruity back-bone. We take our pickle juice recipe and infuse it with a Fruit Punch-flavored Kool-Aid® and allow them to mingle and combine to create a one-of-a-kind adult beverage. Laced with ripe pineapple, cherries, and blueberries, our Southern-inspired sangria puts a spin on this European classic and brings it home to Texas. When the flavors are just right, we add a crisp white wine and top it off with lemon-lime soda. The result is garnished with our crown jewel, a Kool-Aid® pickle spear infused with a tart and sweet flavor combination creating a beautiful ruby-red color.

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN NACHOS: What’s better than fried chicken and nachos? Fried chicken nachos! A smooth blend of cheese, Ro-tel® tomatoes, and pico de gallo covers our tortilla chips. They are then topped with our southern fried chicken tenders and garnished with fresh cilantro. Our take on two of America’s favorite foods is guaranteed to make your taste bud’s dance.

FRUITY DESSERT NACHOS: This delightfully indulgent dessert starts with a bed of thin, crispy butter cookies, smothered in fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. The treat is drizzled with a classic crème anglaise and rich, smooth Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and then topped with whipped cream. Your sweet tooth will thank you.

BACON BRITTLE: Bacon brittle is a glorious splendor of southern classics incepted from a family recipe for brittle. Thick cut applewood smoked bacon is flavored with a hint of bourbon to create a smoky, sweet and salty flavor with a soft crunchy texture from the brittle!

FROSTY’S FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE: Our recipe combines special Ghirardelli® cocoa mixed with milk and water, and ice blended till “frosty.” It is poured into a see-through plastic cup and topped with whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, and finished with a marshmallow and cherry garnish.

CHERISH ERBERT CHAMPAGNE: A Pixy Stix® cherry sherbet champagne is sipped through a large Pixy Stix® straw with powdered candy around the rim. A champagne bubble burst with sweet and sour cherry flavor and just the right amount of vanilla ice cream perfectly smooths out this refreshing frozen cocktail. What could be lovelier than taking in the cool autumn breeze while sipping sweet cherry wine… so very fine.

FLETCHER’S CHEEZY PUP: New to the Fletcher’s Corny Dogs lineup, the Cheezy Pup is American soft melting cheese on a stick, dipped in Fletcher’s famous batter and deep fried to a golden brown. It’s Cheezy because the inside is all cheese and a Pup because it is smaller than their regular Corny Dogs.

WHERE TO FIND THEM:

CORN DOG ALEat Auto Grill, Bluebonnet Roadhouse, Chicken Hut, Chili Parlor, Texas Burgers Dogs & More, Texas Pizzeria, State Fair Wine Garden, & Yardbirds ORANGE JULIA’S BEERMOSAat Barrera’s FRIED CUP OF CORN “ELOTES”at Stiffler’s Sweet Spot SUPRA STUFFED MINI SOPAPILLASat The Chicken Hut, Yardbirds, & Texas Burgers Dogs & More KING CRISPY COCONUT CRAB SLIDERSat Gulf Coast Grill TEXAS THAI DELIGHTat Benavides Nachos PICO FRITO (DEEP FRIED PICO DE GALLO)at Darn Good Corn KOOL-AID® PICKLE-DILLY SANGRIAat Magnolia Beer Garden & Who Dat Daiquiri SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN NACHOSat Carousel Concessions FRUITY DESSERT NACHOSat Ms. Ruth’s & Ruth’s Tamale House BACON BRITTLEat Carousel Concessions & Southern Fried Chicken FROSTY’S FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATEat Old Mill Inn & the Coliseum CHERISH ERBERT CHAMPAGNEat Barrera’s FLETCHER’S CHEEZY PUPat Fletcher’s Corny Dogs on MLK & on the Thrillway

