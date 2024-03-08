State Of The Union 2024

President Joe Biden delivered a defiant argument for a second term in his State of the Union speech Thursday night. Biden’s scrappy tone was a sharp break from his often-humdrum daily appearances and intended to banish doubts about whether the 81-year-old president, the country’s oldest ever, is still up to the job. Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, the youngest Republican woman elected to the Senate, painted a picture of a nation that “seems to be slipping away” and one where “our families are hurting.”