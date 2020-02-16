Statement by Lamar County Sheriff

SHERIFF SCOTT CASS

February 14, 2020

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a deceased person at the Clay Bluff boat ramp in the Lamar Point area. Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger investigated the scene. The decedent was identified as David Ray Darby. Upon initial investigation Darby suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lamar County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy and Darby’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Mesquite.