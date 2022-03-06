Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Storm Threat Sunday Night, Overnight

 

Scattered showers will continue across the region this afternoon into the early evening hours as a cold front continues moving across the region. Colder conditions and very little rain, if any, is expected behind the front. The best chances of rain and storms will be tonight behind the cold front. A line of storms is expected to move into the region from the northwest starting around 9-10 pm and advance east-southeast through about 4 am. The severe threat is low, but a few storms may produce gusty winds and quarter size hail mainly across northern and eastern parts of North Texas.

