Join Carter BloodCare at the following sites in the next 10 days if you can give blood: at the Red River Credit Union, 822 Gilmer St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. The next drive will be in the Brookshire’s parking lot at 809 Gilmer St., sponsored by American Legion Post #66 and VFW Post #8560, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.