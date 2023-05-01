Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda For Tuesday May 2

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS

REGULAR MEETING OF THE

CITY COUNCIL

May 2, 2023

7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney, as well as §551.087, Discussions regarding Economic Development Corporation (EDC) negotiations and business prospect(s).

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The following items will be discussed:

Reconvene. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on consent agenda. Discussion/action on public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2829 rezoning Assurance Business Park from Light Commercial to Heavy Industrial. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2830 for the Texas Enterprise Zone Application. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2831 ZC# 230401 on a rezone request by the Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation for Lot 2 of the Pinnacle Business Park located at the northeast corner of E. Shannon Road and Radio Road also known as CR 2307 from Heavy Commercial to Light Industrial. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2832 ZC# 230402 on a rezone request by Collyn Seth McDaniel for a portion of property 928 College & 934 College Street that abuts Putman Street containing approximately 1.74 acres of what is proposed as the remainder of the McDaniel Addition.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1350 changing the regular meeting of the city council in July from the first Tuesday so that it does not conflict with a national holiday. Discussion/action on Special Use Permit Process. Discussion/action on executive item if any. Visitors and Public Forum. Adjourn.

CERTIFICATION

I hereby certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board of City Hall, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, a place readily accessible to the general public at all times, on the 27th day of April 2023 by 5:00 p.m., and remained posted for at least 72 continuous hours preceding the scheduled time of said meeting.

_________________________

Natalie Darrow, City Secretary

2

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of April 4, 2023; Economic Development meeting minutes of March 27, 2023; Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting Minutes of February 21, 2023; Planning and Zoning meeting minutes of March 20, 2023; and a 380 agreement for 730 Calvert Street.

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must be stated specifically with regard to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).

3