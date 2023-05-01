Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sulphur Springs City Council Agenda For Tuesday May 2

 

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS  

REGULAR MEETING OF THE 

CITY COUNCIL 

May 2, 2023 

7:00 P.M. 

An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government  Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney, as well as  §551.087, Discussions regarding Economic Development Corporation  (EDC) negotiations and business prospect(s). 

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m.  on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The following items will be discussed: 

  1. Reconvene. 
  2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. 
  3. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements,  municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of  expenditures and revenues. 
  4. Discussion/action on consent agenda. 
  5. Discussion/action on public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2829 rezoning Assurance Business Park from Light Commercial to Heavy  Industrial. 
  6. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2830 for the Texas  Enterprise Zone Application. 
  7. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2831 ZC# 230401 on a  rezone request by the Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County Economic  Development Corporation for Lot 2 of the Pinnacle Business Park located at  the northeast corner of E. Shannon Road and Radio Road also known as CR  2307 from Heavy Commercial to Light Industrial. 
  8. Discussion/Action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2832 ZC# 230402 on a  rezone request by Collyn Seth McDaniel for a portion of property 928 College & 934 College Street that abuts Putman Street containing approximately 1.74  acres of what is proposed as the remainder of the McDaniel Addition.
  1. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1350 changing the regular meeting of the  city council in July from the first Tuesday so that it does not conflict with a  national holiday. 
  2. Discussion/action on Special Use Permit Process. 
  3. Discussion/action on executive item if any. 
  4. Visitors and Public Forum. 
  5. Adjourn. 

CERTIFICATION 

I hereby certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin board of  City Hall, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, a place readily accessible to the general  public at all times, on the 27th day of April 2023 by 5:00 p.m., and remained posted  for at least 72 continuous hours preceding the scheduled time of said meeting. 

_________________________ 

Natalie Darrow, City Secretary

Consent Agenda 

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of April 4, 2023; Economic Development meeting minutes of March 27, 2023; Zoning Board of  Adjustment Meeting Minutes of February 21, 2023; Planning and Zoning meeting  minutes of March 20, 2023; and a 380 agreement for 730 Calvert Street. 

  

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice  is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that  appropriate arrangements can be made. 

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first  Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows  a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the  agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action.  Any individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office  of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly  scheduled meeting. 

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any  time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed  above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation  with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073  (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must  be stated specifically with regard to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about  security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).

