Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Tuesday January 3

An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas  Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney;  and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel; with  Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551, Section 551.074, Personnel Matters,  specifically relating to discussions regarding the position of Public Works Director. 

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m.  on Tuesday, January 2, 2023. The following items will be discussed: 

  1. Reconvene into open session. 
  2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 
  3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. 
  • Service Pin awards. 
  1. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements,  municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of  expenditures and revenues. 
  2. Discussion/action on consent agenda. 
  3. Discussion/action and public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2815 amending the sanitation rate ordinance setting new sanitation rates. 
  4. Discussion/Action ZC# 221201 First Reading of Ordinance #2820 on a request  by Kennedy Commercial-Shannon Rd LLC to rezone a portion of property  located at 1439 E. Shannon Road identified as Lot 8, Blk: 221, Town: Sulphur  Springs consisting of approximately 0.78 acres from Heavy Industrial to  Multifamily as the proposed Cadi Lane North subdivision. 
  5. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any.
  6. Visitors and Public Forum. 10. Adjourn. 

Posted 12/30/2022 

_________________________ Natalie Darrow, City Secretary

Consent Agenda 

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of December 6,  2022; and 380 agreements for 1506 Sheffield Street and 607 Lamar Street.    

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice  is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that  appropriate arrangements can be made. 

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first  Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows  a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the  agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action.  Any individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office  of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly  scheduled meeting. 

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any  time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed  above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation  with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073  (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must  be stated specifically with regard to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about  security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).

