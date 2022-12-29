Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Tuesday January 3

An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel; with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551, Section 551.074, Personnel Matters, specifically relating to discussions regarding the position of Public Works Director.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2023. The following items will be discussed:

Reconvene into open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

Service Pin awards.

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues. Discussion/action on consent agenda. Discussion/action and public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2815 amending the sanitation rate ordinance setting new sanitation rates. Discussion/Action ZC # 221201 First Reading of Ordinance #2820 on a request by Kennedy Commercial-Shannon Rd LLC to rezone a portion of property located at 1439 E. Shannon Road identified as Lot 8, Blk: 221, Town: Sulphur Springs consisting of approximately 0.78 acres from Heavy Industrial to Multifamily as the proposed Cadi Lane North subdivision. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any. Visitors and Public Forum. 10. Adjourn.

Posted 12/30/2022

_________________________ Natalie Darrow, City Secretary

Consent Agenda

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of December 6, 2022; and 380 agreements for 1506 Sheffield Street and 607 Lamar Street.

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

