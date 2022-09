Tonight is Homecoming at Sulphur Springs High School, and the Wildcats will host the Liberty-Eylau Leopards. Nominees for Homecoming Queen are Addisyn Wall, Tia Nash, Jadyn Harper, Miley Fisher, Olivia Worth, Ja’yden Holly, Jayla Abron, Justice Jones, Martha Gonzalez And Angeles Cruz. The winner will be announced at Gerald Prim Stadium before the game.