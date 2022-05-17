Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

BOARD BRIEFS
MAY 16, 2022
A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, May 16, 2022.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board.
ACTION ITEMS
Results were canvassed and certified for May 7, 2022 special election.
1195 against and 958 in favor of bond.
Oaths of Office were administered to unopposed incumbent members John Prickette, Leesa Toliver, and Craig Roberts by Sandra Gibby.
The board was reorganized for 2022-2023 – Craig Roberts as President, Jason Dietze as Vice President, and Kerry Wright as Secretary.
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Sarah Miles Kinder Teacher Barbara Bush
Amy Harden History Teacher Middle School
Lory Owen Science Teacher High School
Wini Ream SPED Aide High School
New Personnel Replacing
Stephen Shelby Ag Mechanics Teacher High School John Luper
David Hebert Teacher/Coach Middle School Jason Stephenson
Brittany Maness PE/Coach Middle School Breanna Hodges
Luke Harmon Teacher/Coach Middle School Bruce Silman
Sierra Campbell SPED Aide Bush Primary Long Term Sub
Personnel Change Current Position New Position
Laura Kring Gr 1 Math/Science – Bush SPED Self Contained – Bush
Tristan Gant KG ELAR/SS – Bush KG Math/Science – Bush
Rachel Kistler Special Programs Specialist -SPED Instr. Intervention – SSES