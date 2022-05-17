Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

BOARD BRIEFS

MAY 16, 2022

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, May 16, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ACTION ITEMS

Results were canvassed and certified for May 7, 2022 special election.

1195 against and 958 in favor of bond.

Oaths of Office were administered to unopposed incumbent members John Prickette, Leesa Toliver, and Craig Roberts by Sandra Gibby.

The board was reorganized for 2022-2023 – Craig Roberts as President, Jason Dietze as Vice President, and Kerry Wright as Secretary.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Sarah Miles Kinder Teacher Barbara Bush

Amy Harden History Teacher Middle School

Lory Owen Science Teacher High School

Wini Ream SPED Aide High School

New Personnel Replacing

Stephen Shelby Ag Mechanics Teacher High School John Luper

David Hebert Teacher/Coach Middle School Jason Stephenson

Brittany Maness PE/Coach Middle School Breanna Hodges

Luke Harmon Teacher/Coach Middle School Bruce Silman

Sierra Campbell SPED Aide Bush Primary Long Term Sub

Personnel Change Current Position New Position

Laura Kring Gr 1 Math/Science – Bush SPED Self Contained – Bush

Tristan Gant KG ELAR/SS – Bush KG Math/Science – Bush

Rachel Kistler Special Programs Specialist -SPED Instr. Intervention – SSES