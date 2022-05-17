Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

BOARD BRIEFS

MAY 16, 2022

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, May 16, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ACTION ITEMS

Results were canvassed and certified for May 7, 2022 special election.

1195 against and 958 in favor of bond.

Oaths of Office were administered to unopposed incumbent members John Prickette, Leesa Toliver, and Craig Roberts by Sandra Gibby.

The board was reorganized for 2022-2023 – Craig Roberts as President, Jason Dietze as Vice President, and Kerry Wright as Secretary.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Sarah Miles                               Kinder Teacher                         Barbara Bush

Amy Harden                              History Teacher                         Middle School

Lory Owen                                Science Teacher                        High School

Wini Ream                                SPED Aide                               High School

New Personnel                                                                                                 Replacing

Stephen Shelby                         Ag Mechanics Teacher               High School      John Luper

David Hebert                             Teacher/Coach                          Middle School   Jason Stephenson

Brittany Maness                                    PE/Coach                                 Middle School   Breanna Hodges

Luke Harmon                             Teacher/Coach                          Middle School   Bruce Silman

Sierra Campbell                         SPED Aide                               Bush Primary    Long Term Sub

Personnel Change                    Current Position                                   New Position

Laura Kring                               Gr 1 Math/Science – Bush                      SPED Self Contained – Bush

Tristan Gant                              KG ELAR/SS – Bush                             KG Math/Science – Bush

Rachel Kistler                            Special Programs Specialist -SPED       Instr. Intervention – SSES

 

