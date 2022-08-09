Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 8, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Veronica Arnold presented information re: Food Services purchasing for 2022-2023 school year.

2022-2023 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal prices announced. Breakfast $3.00 and lunch $4.50.

Jeremy Lopez reported on Back-to-School dates/activities for the 2022-2023 school year.

Jason Evans presented information about the ESSA (Title I, Title II, Title III, Tile IV) applications.

Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2022-23 were presented by Jeremy Lopez, Justin Cowart, and Josh Williams.

Justin Cowart presented the 2022-2023 SSISD Employee Handbook for review.

The SSISD Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan was presented by Jason Evans.

A safety and security update provided by Michael Lamb.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Updated SSISD school lunch charge policy for the 2022-2023 school year.

Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2022-2023.

SSISD Student Code of Conduct for the 2022-2023 school year.

TASB Policy Services Localized Policy Manual Update 119.

RESIGNATIONS Name Position School Aguillon, Timothy Teacher/Coach High School Aguliar, Brittany Head Start Aide Douglass ECLC Bimmerle, John Inst. Tech Director Admin Johnson, Steve SPED Aide SS Elementary Roy, Kerry Aide Middle School Rule, Meredith Aide High School Self, Dana Campus Police Middle School Walker, Amanda Title 1 Aide Travis Primary Welch, Cindy Fine Arts Coordinator High School