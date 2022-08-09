Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 8, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Veronica Arnold presented information re: Food Services purchasing for 2022-2023 school year.

2022-2023 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal prices announced.  Breakfast $3.00 and lunch $4.50.

Jeremy Lopez reported on Back-to-School dates/activities for the 2022-2023 school year.

Jason Evans presented information about the ESSA (Title I, Title II, Title III, Tile IV) applications.

Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2022-23 were presented by Jeremy Lopez, Justin Cowart, and Josh Williams.

Justin Cowart presented the 2022-2023 SSISD Employee Handbook for review.

The SSISD Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan was presented by Jason Evans.

A safety and security update provided by Michael Lamb.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Updated SSISD school lunch charge policy for the 2022-2023 school year.

Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2022-2023.

SSISD Student Code of Conduct for the 2022-2023 school year.

TASB Policy Services Localized Policy Manual Update 119.

 

RESIGNATIONS
Name Position School
Aguillon, Timothy Teacher/Coach High School
Aguliar, Brittany Head Start Aide Douglass ECLC
Bimmerle, John Inst. Tech Director Admin
Johnson, Steve SPED Aide SS Elementary
Roy, Kerry Aide Middle School
Rule, Meredith Aide High School
Self, Dana Campus Police Middle School
Walker, Amanda Title 1 Aide Travis Primary
Welch, Cindy Fine Arts Coordinator High School

 

NEW PERSONNEL
Name Position School
Wellman, Randall Asst. Principal Middle School
Caudle, Kayleigh Pre-Kindergarten Douglass ECLC
Combs, Kimber Title 1 Aide Johnson Primary
Cunningham, Amie SPED Teacher Bush Primary
Espinoza, Yasmin SPED Teacher Douglass
Figueroa, Itzel Counselor Travis Primary
Foshee, Sandra Receptionist Middle School
+Frankiln, Lori Social Studies High School
Gallo, Luciano SPED Aide Middle School
Koon, Kylie Purchasing Coordinator Admin
Lopez, Gabriela SPED Aide Bowie Primary
McKinney, Kristin SPED Teacher High School
+Moreno, Leydie Gr 7 Math Middle School
Pennington, Jordyn Business CTE Teacher High School
Perez, Marilyn Head Start Aide Douglass
Posey, Jerrilyn Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary
Potts, Kristin Instructional Interventionist SS Elementary
Reyes, Liliana Title 1 Aide Travis Primary
Royar, Layna SPED Aide Middle School
Steele, Cortni ISS Aide Middle School
Thomas, Lillian SPED Resource Bowie
Timmons, Kwasia SPED Aide Middle School
West, Stephanie SPED Aide Bush Primary
+ District of Innovation
PERSONNEL CHANGE
Name Former Position New Position
Rachel Kistler Instr. Intervention/SSES Academic Spec/ Johnson
Boles, Brandi Ed. Diag/ Spec. Srvs Special Program Spec/Spec. Srvs
Chancellor, Carrington SPED Aide/Douglass Head Start 4 Aide/Douglass
Findley, Justin Police Officer/ Bowie Police Officer/SSMS
Jackson, Brenna SPED Aide/Douglass HS 3 Teacher/ Douglass
Pence, Sarah SPED Aide/SSMS SPED Aide/SSHS
Sifuentes, Stephanie HS Aide/ Douglass SPED Aide/Douglass
Spencer, Morgan SPED Aide/Douglass HS 4 Aide/Douglass

 

