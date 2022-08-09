Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 8, 2022.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Veronica Arnold presented information re: Food Services purchasing for 2022-2023 school year.
2022-2023 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal prices announced. Breakfast $3.00 and lunch $4.50.
Jeremy Lopez reported on Back-to-School dates/activities for the 2022-2023 school year.
Jason Evans presented information about the ESSA (Title I, Title II, Title III, Tile IV) applications.
Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2022-23 were presented by Jeremy Lopez, Justin Cowart, and Josh Williams.
Justin Cowart presented the 2022-2023 SSISD Employee Handbook for review.
The SSISD Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan was presented by Jason Evans.
A safety and security update provided by Michael Lamb.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Updated SSISD school lunch charge policy for the 2022-2023 school year.
Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2022-2023.
SSISD Student Code of Conduct for the 2022-2023 school year.
TASB Policy Services Localized Policy Manual Update 119.
|RESIGNATIONS
|Name
|Position
|School
|Aguillon, Timothy
|Teacher/Coach
|High School
|Aguliar, Brittany
|Head Start Aide
|Douglass ECLC
|Bimmerle, John
|Inst. Tech Director
|Admin
|Johnson, Steve
|SPED Aide
|SS Elementary
|Roy, Kerry
|Aide
|Middle School
|Rule, Meredith
|Aide
|High School
|Self, Dana
|Campus Police
|Middle School
|Walker, Amanda
|Title 1 Aide
|Travis Primary
|Welch, Cindy
|Fine Arts Coordinator
|High School
|NEW PERSONNEL
|Name
|Position
|School
|Wellman, Randall
|Asst. Principal
|Middle School
|Caudle, Kayleigh
|Pre-Kindergarten
|Douglass ECLC
|Combs, Kimber
|Title 1 Aide
|Johnson Primary
|Cunningham, Amie
|SPED Teacher
|Bush Primary
|Espinoza, Yasmin
|SPED Teacher
|Douglass
|Figueroa, Itzel
|Counselor
|Travis Primary
|Foshee, Sandra
|Receptionist
|Middle School
|+Frankiln, Lori
|Social Studies
|High School
|Gallo, Luciano
|SPED Aide
|Middle School
|Koon, Kylie
|Purchasing Coordinator
|Admin
|Lopez, Gabriela
|SPED Aide
|Bowie Primary
|McKinney, Kristin
|SPED Teacher
|High School
|+Moreno, Leydie
|Gr 7 Math
|Middle School
|Pennington, Jordyn
|Business CTE Teacher
|High School
|Perez, Marilyn
|Head Start Aide
|Douglass
|Posey, Jerrilyn
|Title 1 Aide
|Bowie Primary
|Potts, Kristin
|Instructional Interventionist
|SS Elementary
|Reyes, Liliana
|Title 1 Aide
|Travis Primary
|Royar, Layna
|SPED Aide
|Middle School
|Steele, Cortni
|ISS Aide
|Middle School
|Thomas, Lillian
|SPED Resource
|Bowie
|Timmons, Kwasia
|SPED Aide
|Middle School
|West, Stephanie
|SPED Aide
|Bush Primary
|+ District of Innovation
|PERSONNEL CHANGE
|Name
|Former Position
|New Position
|Rachel Kistler
|Instr. Intervention/SSES
|Academic Spec/ Johnson
|Boles, Brandi
|Ed. Diag/ Spec. Srvs
|Special Program Spec/Spec. Srvs
|Chancellor, Carrington
|SPED Aide/Douglass
|Head Start 4 Aide/Douglass
|Findley, Justin
|Police Officer/ Bowie
|Police Officer/SSMS
|Jackson, Brenna
|SPED Aide/Douglass
|HS 3 Teacher/ Douglass
|Pence, Sarah
|SPED Aide/SSMS
|SPED Aide/SSHS
|Sifuentes, Stephanie
|HS Aide/ Douglass
|SPED Aide/Douglass
|Spencer, Morgan
|SPED Aide/Douglass
|HS 4 Aide/Douglass