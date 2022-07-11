Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

AGENDA
REGULAR BOARD MEETING/BUDGET WORK SESSION SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
MONDAY, JULY 11, 2022
6:00 pm
- CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags
- FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The President will announce whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551
- Approval of the minutes of the Board of Trustees for the regular meeting conducted on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, beginning at 6:00 pm, held in the Board Room of the Administration Building
III. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS
- Present TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 119. [Josh Williams]
- CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
- Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for June 2022. 502
- Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for June 2022. 505
- Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for June 2022.
- ACTION ITEMS
- Discuss and consider approval of the cafeteria AV project at Sulphur Springs High School. [Jarret Wilson]
- BUDGET WORK SESSION: [Sherry McGraw]
VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of considering matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).
- Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, and any other personnel matters.
- Discuss and consider real property’s purchase, exchange, lease, or value.
- VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
- HANDBOOK WORK SESSION: [Josh Williams]
- ADJOURNMENT