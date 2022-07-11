Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Texas Distributes $1 Billion

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 15.3 percent more than in July 2021.

Texas bases the allocations on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (July 2022)
Recipient July 2022
Allocations		 Change from
July 2021		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $655.6M ↑14.0% ↑16.4%
Transit Systems $220.3M ↑14.2% ↑18.2%
Counties $61.7M ↑18.9% ↑18.1%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $92.6M ↑26.6% ↑27.5%
Total $1.03B ↑15.3% ↑17.8%

For details on July sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     