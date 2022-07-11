Texas Distributes $1 Billion

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 15.3 percent more than in July 2021.

Texas bases the allocations on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (July 2022) Recipient July 2022

Allocations Change from

July 2021 Year-to-date

Change Cities $655.6M ↑14.0% ↑16.4% Transit Systems $220.3M ↑14.2% ↑18.2% Counties $61.7M ↑18.9% ↑18.1% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $92.6M ↑26.6% ↑27.5% Total $1.03B ↑15.3% ↑17.8%

For details on July sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.