Texas Distributes $1 Billion

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 15.3 percent more than in July 2021.
Texas bases the allocations on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (July 2022)
|Recipient
|July 2022
Allocations
|Change from
July 2021
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$655.6M
|↑14.0%
|↑16.4%
|Transit Systems
|$220.3M
|↑14.2%
|↑18.2%
|Counties
|$61.7M
|↑18.9%
|↑18.1%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$92.6M
|↑26.6%
|↑27.5%
|Total
|$1.03B
|↑15.3%
|↑17.8%
For details on July sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.