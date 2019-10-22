cypress basin hospice
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

8 hours ago

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held in the Board Room of the Administration Building, Monday, October 21, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board. 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Bowie Primary 3rd grade students and staff gave a demonstration of “Room Transformations” in math and reading classes.

SSISD counselors were introduced and presented a PowerPoint on “What Does a Counselor Do?”

“Community in Schools” social workers were introduced and gave a brief overview of their new role in the district.

A report was given of Red Ribbon Week activities.  Red Ribbon Week will be observed in SSISD the week of October 28 – November 1.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams gave updates on Elementary and Secondary programs and activities.

Angela Edwards and Sherry Sinclair presented required Head Start training to the Board.

Supt. Lamb updated the Board on current board goals.

Board members were provided with copies of the following Head Start items for informational purposes:

  • Director’s Report for August/September
  • Policy Council Minutes for September 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Head Start Policy Council Bylaws.

Head Start Mission Statement and Statement of Philosophy.

Robbin Vaughn as school board representative to the Head Start Policy Council.

Lamar Primary Targeted Improvement Plan.

Campus and District Improvements Plans for 2019-2020.

 

Board Briefs

Page 2 

 

PERSONNEL 

Resignations

Kelley Perry                Payroll Coordinator                 Administration

Troy Emerson             Auto Tech Teacher-High School

Ruston Pennington     Math/Robotics Teacher-High School

New personnel

Jennifer Seely             SpEd Aide                               Barbara Bush Primary

Linda Crouch              Campus Secretary                 Lamar Primary

Christina Burns           SpEd Aide                               SS Elementary

 

WORK SESSION

The board discussed potential community participants for strategic planning purposes.

