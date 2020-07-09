Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda 07.13.20

The Sulphur Springs ISD Board Of Trustees will meet in regular session Monday, July 13 at 6:00 pm.

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation

Pledges to the flags

FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS The President’s announcement whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting/budget work session of the Board of Trustees on Monday, June 8, 2020, beginning at 6:00 pm. The special meeting/strategic planning work session of the Board of Trustees on Monday, June 22, 2020, beginning at 6:00 pm, and the special meeting of the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, beginning at 6:00 pm, all held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

PUBLIC FORUM:

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS Report on Back-to-School options for fall 2020. [Michael Lamb] Review of the 2020-2021 SSISD employee handbook. (Exhibit IV-B) [Michael Lamb for Josh Williams] Head Start Items for information purposes only provided to board members under separate cover: Head Start Financial Report for June CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

Consider the approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for June 2020. (Exhibit V-A) Consider the approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for June 2020. (Exhibit V-B) Consider the approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for June 2020. (Exhibit V-C) Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2020. (Exhibit V-D) [Sherry McGraw] ACTION ITEMS Discuss and consider approval of an application to TEA for COVID At Risk of Passing Notification Waiver. (Exhibit VI-A) [Michael Lamb for Jason Evans] Discuss and consider the approval of an application to TEA for Reading Diagnostic Instrument Waiver. (Exhibit VI-B) [Michael Lamb for Josh Williams] Discuss and consider approval of the final District of Innovation Plan. (Exhibit VI-C) [Michael Lamb for Josh Williams] Discuss and consider approval of the change to local board policy CRD(LOCAL). (Exhibit VI-D) [Michael Lamb for Josh Williams] Discuss and consider approval of the 2020-2021 Student Code of Conduct. (Exhibit VI-E) [Michael Lamb for Josh Williams] Discuss and consider approval of the 2020 Engagement Agreement for attorneys and school financial consultants to assist the District in the annual compliance reporting and maintenance of existing Appraised Value Limitation Agreements under

Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code. (Exhibit VI-F) [Michael Lamb]

Discuss and consider approval of continuing Student Accident Insurance coverage for the 2020-2021 school year. (Exhibit VI-G) [Sherry McGraw] Discuss and consider approval of budget amendments for the period of September 1,

2019 through June 30, 2020. (Information presented at the meeting) [Sherry McGraw]

Discuss and consider a selection of delegate and alternate for the 2020 Texas Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly – Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. (Exhibit VI-I)

BUDGET WORK SESSION

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Holding an Executive Session to consider matters for which closed or executive sessions authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).