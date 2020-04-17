Sulphur Springs ISD Board to Meet Monday 04.20.20

AGENDA

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

VIA ZOOM MEETING

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2020

6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER:

Invocation

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes for the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees

conducted on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m and the emergency meeting

of the Board of Trustees conducted on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 12:00

p.m., both held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting

per policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Required board member training credit report. [Robbin Vaughn] B. COVID-19 Update [Michael Lamb] C. Head Start Items for Board Informational Purposes. (Presented to Board under

separate cover)

– Director’s Report for March

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under

one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from

the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for March 2020.

(Exhibit V-A)

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for March 2020.

(Exhibit V-B)

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for March 2020.

(Exhibit V-C)

D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended

February 29, 2020 (Exhibit VI-D)

E. Consider approval of Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification

Form for 2020-2021. (Exhibit V-E)

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and consider approval of contract for custodial services. (Exhibit VI-

A) [Michael Lamb]

B. Discuss and consider approval of purchase of band equipment trailer. (Exhibit

VI-B) [Michael Lamb]

C. Discuss and consider approval of application to TEA for a waiver from the

educator appraisal requirements due to circumstances arising from COVID-19.

(Exhibit VI-C) [Josh Williams]

D. Discuss and consider approval of application to TEA for Missed Instructional

Days Waiver. (Exhibit VI-D) [Josh Williams]

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for

which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).

A. Discuss and consider approval of 2020-2021 professional employment

contracts.

B. Discuss and consider other personnel to be employed, personnel to be

reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel

matters.

C. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

IX. ADJOURNMENT