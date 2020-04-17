Sulphur Springs ISD Board to Meet Monday 04.20.20

AGENDA
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
VIA ZOOM MEETING
MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2020
6:00 PM
I. CALL TO ORDER:
Invocation
II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting
had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in
accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,
Chapter 551.
B. Approval of the minutes for the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees
conducted on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m and the emergency meeting
of the Board of Trustees conducted on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 12:00
p.m., both held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.
7
III. PUBLIC FORUM:
Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting
per policy BED(LOCAL).
IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS
A. Required board member training credit report. [Robbin Vaughn] B. COVID-19 Update [Michael Lamb] C. Head Start Items for Board Informational Purposes. (Presented to Board under
separate cover)
– Director’s Report for March
V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under
one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from
the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.
A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for March 2020.
(Exhibit V-A)
11
B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for March 2020.
(Exhibit V-B)
13
C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for March 2020.
(Exhibit V-C)
14
D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended
February 29, 2020 (Exhibit VI-D)
35
E. Consider approval of Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification
Form for 2020-2021. (Exhibit V-E)
38
VI. ACTION ITEMS
A. Discuss and consider approval of contract for custodial services. (Exhibit VI-
A) [Michael Lamb]
39
B. Discuss and consider approval of purchase of band equipment trailer. (Exhibit
VI-B) [Michael Lamb]
40
C. Discuss and consider approval of application to TEA for a waiver from the
educator appraisal requirements due to circumstances arising from COVID-19.
(Exhibit VI-C) [Josh Williams]
41
D. Discuss and consider approval of application to TEA for Missed Instructional
Days Waiver. (Exhibit VI-D) [Josh Williams]
42
VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for
which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas
Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).
A. Discuss and consider approval of 2020-2021 professional employment
contracts.
B. Discuss and consider other personnel to be employed, personnel to be
reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel
matters.
C. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.
VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO
ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
IX. ADJOURNMENT