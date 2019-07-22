Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Sulphur Springs ISD Special Board Meeting

11 hours ago

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

PERSONNEL

Approved funds in the 2019-2020 budget for raises for all personnel not on the teacher pay scale.

Resignations

Michelle Bolton                       Kindergarten Teacher                                     Barbara Bush

Miranda Anglin                        SpEd Aide                                                       SS Elementary

Meredith Townsend                Digital Instructional Specialist                         High School

Craig Philo                              DAEP Teacher                                               Austin Acad Ctr

New Personnel

Tristan Gant                            Kindergarten Teacher                                     Barbara Bush

Jennifer Price                         Kindergarten Teacher                                     Barbara Bush

Ashley Matthews                    P.E. Teacher                                                   Bowie Primary

Ashley Rodriguez                    SpEd Aide                                                       SS Elementary

Personnel Changes              New Position/Campus                     Former Position/Campus

Courtney Anglin                      SpEd -504 Coord/High School           SpEd Teacher/High School

Maria Garcia-Hildago             SpEd Aide/High School                      Purchasing Clerk/Admin

Kathy Wright                           Math DAEP Teacher/Austin Acad      Math Teacher/Middle School

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     