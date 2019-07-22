Sulphur Springs ISD Special Board Meeting

PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board.
PERSONNEL
Approved funds in the 2019-2020 budget for raises for all personnel not on the teacher pay scale.
Resignations
Michelle Bolton Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush
Miranda Anglin SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Meredith Townsend Digital Instructional Specialist High School
Craig Philo DAEP Teacher Austin Acad Ctr
New Personnel
Tristan Gant Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush
Jennifer Price Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush
Ashley Matthews P.E. Teacher Bowie Primary
Ashley Rodriguez SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus
Courtney Anglin SpEd -504 Coord/High School SpEd Teacher/High School
Maria Garcia-Hildago SpEd Aide/High School Purchasing Clerk/Admin
Kathy Wright Math DAEP Teacher/Austin Acad Math Teacher/Middle School