Sulphur Springs ISD Special Board Meeting

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

PERSONNEL

Approved funds in the 2019-2020 budget for raises for all personnel not on the teacher pay scale.

Resignations

Michelle Bolton Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush

Miranda Anglin SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Meredith Townsend Digital Instructional Specialist High School

Craig Philo DAEP Teacher Austin Acad Ctr

New Personnel

Tristan Gant Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush

Jennifer Price Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush

Ashley Matthews P.E. Teacher Bowie Primary

Ashley Rodriguez SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Courtney Anglin SpEd -504 Coord/High School SpEd Teacher/High School

Maria Garcia-Hildago SpEd Aide/High School Purchasing Clerk/Admin

Kathy Wright Math DAEP Teacher/Austin Acad Math Teacher/Middle School