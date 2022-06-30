Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Collin County Warrant

A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested at a local restaurant by Sulphur Springs police and US Marshals on a Collin County warrant for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, a 2nd degree felony. Steven Michael Canales was transported to the Hopkins County jail where he is held on $75,000 bond.
Related Articles
Monthly First Responders Breakfast In Paris
56 mins ago
Texas Congressman Urges Revamping Work Visas
1 hour ago
Paris Council Approves Tax Abatement
1 hour ago
Powderly Man Jailed on Multiple Felonies
1 hour ago