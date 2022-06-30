Mid America Pet Food Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
cypress basin hospice
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Collin County Warrant

Steven Michael Canales

A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested at a local restaurant by Sulphur Springs police and US Marshals on a Collin County warrant for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, a 2nd degree felony. Steven Michael Canales was transported to the Hopkins County jail where he is held on $75,000 bond.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     