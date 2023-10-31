Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band Send Off To State Tournament

The Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band is heading to San Antonio today for the State Championship Marching Band Competition. They’ll perform at the Alamodome on Wednesday at 9:45 am.

Please feel free to show your support for our Wildcat Band by picking a spot on the route to cheer them on with your happy faces and signs.

Fans: Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, and Sulphur Springs Fire will escort the band from Sulphur Springs High School to Interstate 30.

They will leave Sulphur Springs High School around 8:15, traveling by the high school track, softball, baseball, and tennis complex, the back side, to Barbara Bush Primary’s send-off, turning north or right, on Hwy 19 to the light, turning east or right, on Houston Street, passing back by the highs school and the Civic Center, turning south or right, on League Street passing SSES’s send off and on to Interstate 30.

The band caravan of buses heads to the state championship at 8:10 am.

Other Northeast Texas schools in the competition are –

2A – Rivercrest, Tenaha, Honey Grove, Clarksville

3A – Atlanta, Redwater, Mineola, Commerce, Winnsboro, Queen City

4A – Anna, Canton, Celina, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, Paris

5A – Pine Tree, Forney.