Sulphur Springs Wildcats Athletics Update

Cross Country had a good start to their season – Girls 1st & Boys 4th in Commerce.
Volleyball had a competitive week going 5-3 overall. Another full week ahead.
**Check out SSISD Athletic Home Page for Schedules and Scores https://www.ssisd.net/
page/ath.homepage
Tuesday 8/24
Tennis host Mt Pleasant
Volleyball host Quinlan Ford – Canceled
Thursday 8/26
9th Football host Frisco Wakeland 5:30 (1 game)
JV Football @ Frisco High 6:30pm (6401 Parkwood Dr, Frisco, Tx) (Change in opponent, time, and site) (See Attachment for JV Ticket Information)
Volleyball @ Edgewood Tournament (Thur & Saturday)
SSMS Volleyball @ Mt Pleasant
Friday 8/27
Cross Country @ Kaufman
Volleyball @ Lindale
Football host Frisco High 7:30pm (Change in opponent – your Wakeland ticket is still good for this home game)