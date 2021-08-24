Sulphur Springs Wildcats Athletics Update

Cross Country had a good start to their season – Girls 1st & Boys 4th in Commerce.

Volleyball had a competitive week going 5-3 overall. Another full week ahead.

**Check out SSISD Athletic Home Page for Schedules and Scores https://www.ssisd.net/ page/ath.homepage

Tuesday 8/24

Tennis host Mt Pleasant

Volleyball host Quinlan Ford – Canceled

Thursday 8/26

9th Football host Frisco Wakeland 5:30 (1 game)

JV Football @ Frisco High 6:30pm (6401 Parkwood Dr, Frisco, Tx) (Change in opponent, time, and site) (See Attachment for JV Ticket Information)

Volleyball @ Edgewood Tournament (Thur & Saturday)

SSMS Volleyball @ Mt Pleasant

Friday 8/27



Cross Country @ Kaufman

Volleyball @ Lindale

Football host Frisco High 7:30pm (Change in opponent – your Wakeland ticket is still good for this home game)