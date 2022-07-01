Supreme Court EPA Ruling Affects Texas

A Supreme Court ruling limiting the authority of the E-P-A could significantly impact Texas. The court ruled in favor of Texas and 18 other states that challenged federal clean-air rules. Lennis Barlow with “Environment Texas” says older power plants are a significant source of greenhouse gases contributing to global warming. Three of the country’s top ten greenhouse gas-producing plants are in Texas. Governor Abbott calls Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling a “win” for people worried about rising energy costs.