TAMUC – Sports

Lion Soccer vs. Harding canceled

COMMERCE – Persistent poor weather conditions in the area forced the cancellation of the women’s soccer match between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Harding University on Saturday afternoon.

The teams had played seven minutes of action when storms hit Commerce. The thunderstorms did not relent, forcing the early abandonment of the match. This is the Lions’ second match to be canceled because of weather conditions in the last week.

The Lions start Lone Star Conference play next weekend, playing at Eastern New Mexico on Friday night and at West Texas A&M on Sunday.

Offense leads Lions to sweep of Javelinas.

COMMERCE – The No. 23 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team started off hot and rolled to a sweep of Texas A&M University-Kingsville in The Field House on Saturday afternoon. Set scores were 25-10, 26-24, and 25-20.

The Lions move to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in the Lone Star Conference with their second straight win. The Javelinas fall to 7-5 overall and 2-2 in LSC play.

A&M-Commerce plays the third of five consecutive home matches on Tuesday at 6:00 pm, hosting Dallas Baptist in the final non-conference game of the season.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lion offense hit .277 in the match and held the visitors to a paltry .011 percentage.

– The Wacker twins were the primary offensive weapons for the Lions. Jaryn Wacker had 12 kills on a .276 hitting percentage, while Jaslyn Wacker had 11 kills on a .318 hitting percentage.

– Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) had a team-high 18 assists, while Carolina Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil) passed out 15 assists.

– Daniela Santos (Caracas, Venezuela) led the team with 14 digs and three of the Lions’ eight service aces.

– The Lions threw up 11 blocks, with Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) in on six of those.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lion offense came out of the gates firing and threw down 13 kills with a .526 hitting percentage in the first set. Jaryn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) had five kills in the game and teamed up with Chapron for three of the Lions’ four blocks in the set. The Lions scored the first four points of the match and were quickly up 10-2. Chapron stayed on serve for six consecutive points, and the Lions were then up 16-4. A Jaslyn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) kill closed out the runaway set.

The second set was much tighter, as the Lions had multiple unforced errors. Despite hitting only .163 in the game, A&M-Commerce was able to hold off the visitors down the stretch, as the Javelinas hit just .026. The Lions had 19 digs in the set, as Santos had two aces and six digs. TAMUK had taken an 8-6 lead early before the Lions scored five straight on Vela’s serve. After the set was tied at 18-all, the Lions got to set point at 24-22, but the Javelinas scored twice consecutively to force extra points. A Chapron kills, and a block from Bina Njikam (Keller) and Santos have the Lions their second set win.

Santos’ serve run in the middle of the third set put the Lions in position to close out the sweep, thought the Javelinas did not make it easy. The Lions led 15-7 before A&M-Kingsville fought back to tie the set at 17-all. Santos threw down two kills out of a timeout, a Lion block was thrown up, and Riley Davidson (Commerce) notched a service ace to give the Lions a 21-17 lead. In the final points, Chapron scored an ace, and Njikam hammered down two kills to wrap up the sweep.

Lion cross country starts the season at Missouri Southern Shootout.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country team started the 2018 season at the Missouri Southern Shootout on Saturday, with the men’s team placing 22nd and the women’s team placing 30th.

Sergio Marcuello (Cuenca, Spain) was the Lions’ top finisher in the men’s race, completing the 8-kilometer course in 27:26.4 for 85th place in the 277-man race. Evan Luecke (Forney) was right behind Marcello at 27:31.8 for 91st place.

Garvin Chilton (Katy) completed the course in 28:31.3, Mason Boswell (Katy) crossed the line in 28:36.9, and Steeven Martinez (Mesquite-Poteet) rounded out the Lions’ point scorers at 28:42.1.

Brandi Stalder (Sanger) was the Lions’ top women’s finisher, running the 5-kilometer course in 19:32.7, placing 98th in the 323-woman field. Mikayla Maldonado (Irving – Nimitz) ran the race in 20:42.8.

Freshman Taylor Jones (Garland – North Garland) completed the course in 20:48.7, Maddie Shubert (Rowlett) ran the race in 21:24.3, and Ruth Leach (Whitesboro) rounded out the Lion scorers in 23:19.5.

The Lions are next in action on Saturday, September 22, at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark.

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce