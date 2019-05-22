TAMUC – Sports

Emily Otto named Third Team All-American by D2CCA.

ROLLA, Mo.– Texas A&M University-Commerce pitcher Emily Otto has been named a Third Team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association, as announced Wednesday. She is the first pitcher in school history to be called an All-American, and the fourth player in program history to receive All-America status.

Otto– a sophomore from Richmond (Lamar Consolidated)– set nearly every single-season pitching record during her 2018 campaign, helping the Lions to their second consecutive berth into the NCAA Tournament. She was named the D2CCA South Central regional Pitcher of the Year and was a First Team All-Region selection by both the D2CCA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Otto was named the LSC Pitcher of the Year as well as a First Team All-LSC selection and a Gold Glove recipient. She was a four-time LSC Pitcher of the Week as well as a two-time National Pitcher of the Week.

Otto finished the season with a 28-8 record and set 10 different single-season program records. She finished the season with a 2.01 ERA with 25 complete games, 13 shutouts, two saves, 173 strikeouts, and held hitters to a .194 batting average. In just her second season, Otto is now the program career leader in strikeouts, complete games, and shutouts. She set the program single-season records for wins, lowest ERA, fewest walks per seven innings, lowest opponent batting average, most appearances, most starts, most innings pitched, most strikeouts, most complete games, and most shutouts.

Otto and the Lions finished the 2018 season with a 40-14 record, advancing to the South Central Regional Championship game for the second consecutive season. The Lions finished as the second seed in the South Central Region, their highest regional ranking in the program’s five-year history. The Lions were nationally ranked throughout the entire season, including a ranking as high as No. 2 in the nation. The team finished in second place in the Lone Star Conference, the team’s most top finish in history. It was the team’s second consecutive 40-win season and the team’s third NCAA Tournament bid.

A&M-COMMERCE SOFTBALL ALL-AMERICA HISTORY

2019: Emily Otto (D2CCA 3rd Team)

2018: Mariah Jameyson (NFCA 1st Team, D2CCA 1st Team*, Fastpitch News 1st Team*, CoSIDA Academic All-America*)

Kinsie Hebler (NFCA 1st Team, D2CCA 1st Team, Fastpitch News Honorable Mention)

2017: Mariah Jameyson (NFCA 2nd Team, D2CCA 2nd Team, Fastpitch News 2nd Team)

2016: Kylene Hatton (CoSIDA Academic All-America)

*- indicates National Player of the Year distinction

