TAMUC – Sports

Lion Athletics announces the Hall of Fame induction class of 2019.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce announced the five members of the 2019 Lion Hall of Fame class, the Bobby Fox Award recipients, and the newest members of the Lion Hall of Honor. They will be inducted on Saturday, October 12.

Former women’s basketball player Britney Jordan, a three-sport athlete, and football star Clint Dolezel, men’s basketball player Jermart Miller, football player Jim White, and soccer player Erin (de Wolfe) Hein, will be inducted into the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame.

This year’s Bobby Fox Outstanding Alumni Coach Award recipients will be Richardson ISD Executive Director of Athletics Leslie Slovak and Brent Gaylor, head coach of back-to-back Class 1A state boys basketball champions at Lipan High School. The Hall of Honor will welcome long-time Lion supporters Joan and Rich Lawrence.

The luncheon will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, in the Sam Rayburn Student Center on the A&M-Commerce campus. The luncheon is open to the public with a cost of $30 per person or $50 for a couple. Tickets are available online HERE, or by contacting associate director of athletics for resource development and executive director of the Lion Champions Fund Taylor Phelps to RSVP at (903) 886-5554 or taylor.phelps@tamuc.edu.

The Letter-winner’s Tailgate will begin at 4:00 pm before the Lions’ football game against Midwestern State at 6:00 pm. All letter-winners will be recognized on the field during the game, as well as the Hall of Fame honorees.

Membership in the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame is limited to former Lion student-athletes, coaches, and athletics administrators. Student-athletes must have completed their eligibility 10 years before nomination, while coaches and administrators must have served A&M-Commerce for a minimum of five years. Also, the nominee must be a person of such integrity, character, and sportsmanship that the A&M-Commerce family will be inspired by the recognition.

2019 LION ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CLASS