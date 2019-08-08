TAMUC – Sports

Lion Athletics announces the Hall of Fame induction class of 2019.
COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce announced the five members of the 2019 Lion Hall of Fame class, the Bobby Fox Award recipients, and the newest members of the Lion Hall of Honor. They will be inducted on Saturday, October 12.
Former women’s basketball player Britney Jordan, a three-sport athlete, and football star Clint Dolezel, men’s basketball player Jermart Miller, football player Jim White, and soccer player Erin (de Wolfe) Hein, will be inducted into the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame.
This year’s Bobby Fox Outstanding Alumni Coach Award recipients will be Richardson ISD Executive Director of Athletics Leslie Slovak and Brent Gaylor, head coach of back-to-back Class 1A state boys basketball champions at Lipan High School. The Hall of Honor will welcome long-time Lion supporters Joan and Rich Lawrence.
The luncheon will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, in the Sam Rayburn Student Center on the A&M-Commerce campus. The luncheon is open to the public with a cost of $30 per person or $50 for a couple. Tickets are available online HERE, or by contacting associate director of athletics for resource development and executive director of the Lion Champions Fund Taylor Phelps to RSVP at (903) 886-5554 or taylor.phelps@tamuc.edu.
The Letter-winner’s Tailgate will begin at 4:00 pm before the Lions’ football game against Midwestern State at 6:00 pm. All letter-winners will be recognized on the field during the game, as well as the Hall of Fame honorees.
Membership in the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame is limited to former Lion student-athletes, coaches, and athletics administrators. Student-athletes must have completed their eligibility 10 years before nomination, while coaches and administrators must have served A&M-Commerce for a minimum of five years. Also, the nominee must be a person of such integrity, character, and sportsmanship that the A&M-Commerce family will be inspired by the recognition.
2019 LION ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CLASS
|BRITNEY JORDAN – Women’s Basketball – 2006-09
The lone women’s basketball player to cross the 2,000 point barrier, Britney Jordan is the all-time leading scorer in program history, scoring an astounding 2,105 points in her three seasons, as well as the program’s all-time leader in assists (452). In her senior campaign, Jordan amassed 909 points, far and away the highest-scoring season by any Lion basketball player in a single season, earning her Lone Star Conference Player of the Year honors. To this day, Jordan’s single-season scoring feat is a Lone Star Conference women’s basketball record. In her debut season, Jordan helped lead the Lions to unprecedented heights, helping the team win its first regular-season LSC Championship and its first LSC Tournament Championship, earning the team its first trip to the NCAA playoffs. Jordan played a pivotal role in the Lions’ march to the regional championship and a trip to the NCAA Elite Eight, earning South Central Regional Tournament Most Valuable Player. She is the only player in program history to be named a First Team All-American and is the only player in program history to receive multiple All-America awards. Jordan went on to be drafted into the WNBA.
|CLINT DOLEZEL – Football, Track, and Field, Golf – 1992-94
A two-year starting quarterback for Old ET, Dolezel compiled 3,152 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with three rushing touchdowns under Lion Hall of Fame coach Eddie Vowell. Dolezel also is one of only three documented players in school history to be a three-sport athlete. He also was a member of the Lion Golf and the Lion Track & Field teams. He set the school record in the javelin at 197-7 in the 1993 season. After his collegiate playing career ended, Dolezel would go on to play in the Arena Football League for 13 seasons, becoming the first professional quarterback to throw for 900 career touchdowns. His 931 touchdown passes rank second all-time in AFL history. He also ranks third all-time in passing yards (44,564). Dolezel helped lead the Grand Rapids Rampage to the 2001 ArenaBowl Championship. He also played for the Milwaukee Mustangs, the Houston ThunderBears, the Las Vegas Gladiators, and the Dallas Desperados. He was elected into the AFL Hall of Fame in 2012. After his playing career ended, Dolezel went into the coaching ranks, becoming the head coach for the San Antonio Stampede Express in 2010. He has been the head coach of the Philadelphia Soul since 2013, leading the team to consecutive AFL Championships (2016, 2017), winning the 2016 Bobby Fox Award.
|JERMART MILLER – Men’s Basketball – 2004-06
In his two seasons with the Lions, Jermart Miller made his presence felt night in and night out. In his junior season, he became the first Lion in nearly three decades to earn All-America status. Behind his 16.7 points and 3.8 assists per game, Miller led the Lions to the 2004-05 LSC Championship on his way to LSC Newcomer of the Year, LSC Player of the Year, and South Central Regional Player of the Year honors. Miller helped lead the team to the NCAA Regional Championship game. Miller was a two-time All-Conference player. His 94 three-pointers in the 2004-05 season hold as the program single-season record, while he ranks second in program history in minutes per game and fourth in three-pointers made.
|JIM WHITE – Football – 1989-91
Right in the center of the action, Jim White helped cement the Lion offensive line in his two seasons as a starter and contributed in all three seasons of his seasons on the line. In his junior year, he was a unanimous First Team All-LSC selection, helping block for Lion Hall of Fame quarterback Bobby Bounds. That season, White and the offensive line set the tone, helping the 1990 Lion offense set records for most passing yards and most total yards of offense on their way to the LSC Championship and the team’s first bid into the NCAA playoffs. White would go on to be named a Second Team All-American as a senior and was a two-time First Team All-Conference honoree.
|ERIN (DE WOLFE) HEIN – Soccer – 2002-05
An ever-present threat on the forward line for the Lions, Erin de Wolfe helped lead the Lions to two LSC Championships and two NCAA Tournaments in her four years in the blue and gold. de Wolfe was the first Lion to be named LSC Offensive Player of the Year, a feat she accomplished in both her sophomore and senior seasons. As a senior, she was named both LSC Offensive Player of the Year and LSC Academic Player of the Year. Assisting in a program-record 51 goals, de Wolfe’s career assist average of 0.62 is still an LSC record. She also scored 32 goals in her career, amassing 115 points in her career, the third-most points in program history. de Wolfe was a two-time First Team All-Region selection and a three-time First Team All-LSC honoree, as well as a three-time Academic All-Conference selection.
