TAMUC – Sports

Lions earn 70-66 win over Hardin-Simmons.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team held off a late charge from Hardin-Simmons University to earn a 70-66 win in the Field House on Monday night.

The Lions work evened their record at 2-2 overall with the win as they head into their first Lone Star Conference game of the season. A&M-Commerce will host St. Mary’s at Moody Coliseum in Dallas at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The LSC doubleheader with the Lion women’s team was moved to SMU since A&M-Commerce is hosting the LSC Volleyball Championship quarterfinal matches in the Field House that day.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions shot 45.1 percent (23-of-51) from the field and 61.8 percent (21-of-34) from the free-throw line. A&M-Commerce made only 3-of-17 (17.6 percent) of its three-point attempts, while HSU made ten three-pointers.

– Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) led the Lions with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

– Wayne Stewart (Philadelphia, Pa.) scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench and drew six fouls.

– Rodney Brown (Beaumont – West Brook) scored 10 points and had five rebounds.

– The Lions led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but HSU’s Cowboys battled throughout and took a second-half lead.

HEAD COACH JARET VON ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

Overall thoughts after the game: “I felt really good, not because we played well, but because when stuff got tough, guys got in a stance, played with a sense of urgency and just took the last six minutes. They threw in a few threes to make it interesting there at the end, and I take responsibility for that. All ten guys who played were the only guys who were available because everyone’s sick. Alex Peavy had played in one college game, Wayne Stewart has been in one practice all year, and he’s unbelievable with his energy and knowing what we do. It felt good that we flipped it and turned it around. We got to the foul line 34 times and were aggressive with what we were doing. All in all, I felt better than I thought I would.”

On players stepping up: “With so many guys out, or in and out, the good thing about this team is they all know that if you’re not ready to play, there’s another guy on the bench. Nobody has solidified that ‘these are my minutes because I do everything right every time.’ Guys are still figuring their roles out and what they need to do. You saw it from Wayne tonight. He wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but he was in the right spot all the time. Deonta just knows where he’s supposed to be, what he’s supposed to be doing, and how we’re trying to play. Those guys have an advantage early in the season, but they still have to show up and perform. I think it’s going to be a blessing that we get so many guys quality minutes this early in the season.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions pounced on HSU out of the gate, scoring the game’s first eight points and not allowing a Cowboy bucket until a three-pointer five minutes into the game. Josh Winbush (Lake Charles, La.) earned a three-point play on a thunderous dunk with 14:38 to play in half, and baskets in the paint by Carius Key (Irving – MacArthur) and Vydal Bradford (Mansfield – Legacy) pushed the Lion lead to 15-3 with 13 minutes left in half.

A personal five-point run by Brown gave the Lions their largest lead of the game at 22-5 with 11 minutes to go in the opening period, and A&M-Commerce was still up by 16 points with five minutes left before the Cowboys rode back into the picture. HSU went on a nine-point run to narrow the advantage to 36-29 with 1:40 left in half. A pair of Terrell free throws in the final minute of the period sent the Lions to the dressing room with a 38-29 lead.

The Lions shot 53.8 percent (14-of-26) from the field in the first half and held Hardin-Simmons to 11-of-32 shooting (34.4 percent) in the period.

The Cowboys took advantage of cold Lion shooting in the early stages of the second half to take the lead with seven minutes gone in the period. A&M-Commerce made one field goal in the opening seven minutes of the half, and HSU took a 44-42 lead at the 13:40 mark. The teams stayed within two possessions of each other for the next few minutes, and the game tied at 54-all with 5:54 to go.

Deon Barrett (Lancaster) made a layup, Clarence Evans (Austin – Aggieland Panthers) hit a free throw, Terrell hit a basket, and Stewart scored in the paint then hammered home a fast-break alley-oop from Terrell. The 9-1 run gave the Lions a 63-55 lead with 3:27 to play. Another alley-oop from Evans to Stewart with two minutes to play made it a double-digit lead at 67-57.

Hardin-Simmons scored seven straight points to narrow its deficit to three points at 69-66 with 11 seconds to go, but a Barrett free throw sealed the game in the dying moments.

Miklo Smalls, Jake Viquez, named LSC Players of the Week.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce football student-athletes Miklo Smalls, and Jake Viquez have been named Lone Star Conference Players of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday. It is the fourth time this season Smalls has earned Offensive Player of the Week, while it is the first Special Teams Player of the Week award for Viquez.

Smalls– a redshirt sophomore quarterback from Plano (East Senior)– was a key factor for the Lion offense in their defensive battle against Angelo State. In the Lions’ 17-3 win, Smalls accounted for both Lion touchdowns. His 17-yard touchdown carries in the first quarter gave the Lions a 7-3 lead they would not relinquish, and his 2-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Guice (Atlanta, Ga.) in the fourth quarter sealed the win. He completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 142 yards.

Viquez, a redshirt junior from Rockwall, was vital in a close game, as the Lions won 17-3 with key field position battles. His 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave the Lions a touchdown lead, and he made both PAT attempts. In a game where field position was crucial, his kickoffs and punts gave the Rams an average starting position of their 19-yard line in the first and second quarters and their 15-yard line in the fourth quarter. He had touchbacks on three of his four kickoffs and pinned the Rams inside their own 20 on two of his six punts.

Smalls, Viquez and the No. 21 Lions qualified for the NCAA Division II Football Championship playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, earning the sixth seed in Super Region 4. They return to the field on Saturday for a rematch against LSC rival No. 3 Tarleton, the second seed in the Super Region. The game will be played at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville.

