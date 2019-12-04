TAMUC – Sports

Shelley Chapron named First Team All-Region by D2CCA.

PUEBLO, Colo. – Texas A&M University-Commerce middle blocker Shelley Chapron has been named First Team All-Region by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association, as announced Wednesday. It is her first career D2CCA All-Region selection and her third All-Region selection of her career. She has been named All-Region in each of her three seasons with the Lions.

Chapron­– a senior from Houston (St. Pius X)­– was a dominant force in the middle of Lion’s front line, leading the Lone Star Conference in points scored during the regular season. She became the second player in program history to be named LSC Defensive Player of the Year and earned her third consecutive First Team All-LSC selection. Currently, she ranks second in the LSC in hitting percentage, ninth in total kills, third in service aces, and third in whole blocks. She had ten or more kills in 17 different matches and had five or more blocks in 14 different games. Chapron ranks 11th in the nation in hitting percentage and 20th in total blocks.

Chapron has helped lead the Lions to their third consecutive berth into the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament, which ties a program record. The Lions are the fifth seed and will face fourth seed Arkansas-Fort Smith in the first round of the single-elimination tournament. The match will be on Thursday at 5:00 pm MST in Denver, Colo. at Regis University’s Fieldhouse.

2019 D2CCA Volleyball All-Region Teams

First Team

Pos. Name School Yr. Hometown Libero Chandler Vogel West Texas A&M Jr. Hereford, Texas Setter Silvia Basso Regis Sr. Pordenone, Italy MB1 Shelley Chapron A&M-Commerce Sr. Houston, Texas MB2 Abby Tiesman Colorado School of Mines Sr. Wheaton, Ill. OH1 Anna Demmer UAFS Sr. Lee’s Summit, Mo. OH2 Kailyn Gilbreath Angelo State R-So. Fort Worth, Texas OH2 Torrey Miller West Texas A&M Fr. Brownwood, Texas

D2CCA Regional Player of the Year: Anna Demmer, UAFS

Second Team

Pos. Name School Yr. Hometown Libero Ashton Burditt Chadron State Sr. Spearfish, S.D. Setter Drew Stokes Colorado School of Mines So. Murphysboro, Ill. MB1 Kasie Gilfert Colorado Mesa R-Jr. Parker, Colo. MB2 Lauren Gammell Dixie State Sr. Spanish Fork, Utah OH1 Tatyana Tuialii-Umi Tarleton Jr. Lee’s Summit, Mo. OH2 Izzy Gosar Regis Sr. Flagstaff, Ariz. OH2 To’a Faleao Dixie State Sr. Lehi, Utah

Lion’s vault to No. 12 in WBCA poll; No. 10 in D2SIDA poll

LILBURN, Ga. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the No. 12 ranked team in the nation, as released by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday. The Lions leaped from No. 20 in the country in last week’s poll after a pair of wins.

It marks the Lions’ ninth-ever appearance in the WBCA Coaches’ Poll and the highest ranking in the history of the program. The Lions were ranked 13th twice during their previous rankings run in 2007-08.

The Lions have begun the season with seven consecutive wins, the first time in the history of the program that the team has won its first seven games, going undefeated in November. Last week, the Lions picked up a six-point win over then No. 18 Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Lions are a top-10 defense in the nation after the first month of the season, holding opponents under 51 points per game. The team also ranks top 25 in the nation in scoring margin, blocks and rebounding margin.

There are three teams from the Lone Star Conference in this week’s national rankings. Lubbock Christian, the defending national champions, are ranked No. 2 and are the only other undefeated LSC team in the league. Also listed at No. 17 is West-Texas A&M.

Additionally, the Lions are ranked 10th nationally in the D2SIDA Media Poll, marking their third consecutive week in this poll. A&M-Commerce has risen from unranked in the preseason to 22nd in the first poll, 14th in the second poll, and 10th this week. It is the first run of rankings ever for the Lions in this poll.

The No. 12 Lions return to the court on Saturday as they face St. Edward’s in a non-conference rematch. The game will be at 1:00 pm at the Recreation and Convocation Center in Austin.

WBCA Coaches’ Poll – December 3, 2019

Rank School (Record) Pts. 1st Pl. Prev. 1 Drury (6-0) 560 12 1 2 Lubbock Christian (7-0) 557 11 2 3 Grand Valley State (6-0) 523 0 3 4 Azusa Pacific (5-0) 496 0 4 5 Fort Hays State (6-0) 480 0 5 6 Ashland (5-0) 460 0 6 7 Lee (Tenn.) (7-0) 425 0 7 8 Saint Anselm (5-0) 409 0 8 9 California (Pa.) (7-0) 385 0 9 10 Virginia Union (5-1) 308 0 13 11 Sioux Falls (7-0) 295 0 19 12 A&M-COMMERCE (7-0) 273 0 20 13 Alaska Anchorage (7-1) 269 0 10 13 Indiana (Pa.) (6-1) 269 0 15 15 North Georgia (6-1) 198 0 12 16 Anderson (S.C.) (6-1) 183 0 17 17 West Texas A&M (7-2) 145 0 21 18 Westminster (Utah) (6-1) 142 0 23 19 Cal State San Marcos (7-0) 138 0 NR 20 Southeastern Oklahoma State (4-1) 127 0 18 21 UC San Diego (5-2) 114 0 14 22 Minnesota State Moorhead (6-2) 111 0 11 23 University of the Sciences (6-2) 96 0 16 24 Hawaii Pacific (5-1) 80 0 NR 25 Southwestern Oklahoma State (5-2) 61 0 25

D2SIDA Media Poll – December 3, 2019

Rank School (First-Place Votes) W-L Pts. Prev. 1 Lubbock Christian (14) 7-0 392 1 2 Drury (2) 6-0 386 2 3 Fort Hays State 6-0 363 3 4 Azusa Pacific 5-0 351 4 5 California (Pa.) 7-0 331 5 6 Grand Valley State 6-0 310 6 7 Saint Anselm 5-0 298 7 8 Lee (Tenn.) 7-0 292 8 9 Ashland 5-0 257 10 10 A&M-COMMERCE 7-0 238 14 11 Cal State San Marcos 7-0 224 17 T12 Virginia Union 5-1 213 13 T12 Anderson (S.C.) 6-1 213 15 14 Sioux Falls 7-0 200 21 15 Adelphi 7-0 144 RV 16 Indiana (Pa.) 6-1 139 19 17 North Georgia 6-1 137 9 18 Alaska Anchorage 7-1 134 12 19 Valdosta State 6-1 120 18 20 Arkansas-Monticello 6-0 93 24 21 West Texas A&M 7-2 72 RV 22 Kentucky Wesleyan 7-0 63 NR 23 USciences 6-2 56 16 24 Westminster (Utah) 6-1 47 22 25 Hawaii Pacific 5-1 41 23

Dropped Out: MSU-Moorhead, St. Thomas Aquinas, Florida Southern

Received Votes: Bowie State (19), Union (19), St. Thomas Aquinas (14), Lindenwood (12), MSU-Moorhead (10), Lincoln (6), Limestone (4), Humboldt State (2)

