TAMUC – Sports

Peavy and Tuttle named to NABC Honors Court.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball scholar-athletes Alex Peavy and Carson Tuttle have been named to the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, recognizing those men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts these men possess off the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.

Peavy (Smithson Valley) is a Sports and Recreation Management major. He has been named to the President’s List three times, Dean’s List once, Best In Class honor roll three times, Athletics Director’s List once, and the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times. He made significant contributions to the Lions’ Lone Star Conference divisional champion team in his first season on the court, shooting 38.2 percent from the field with 65 points in 28 games played with eight starts.

Tuttle (Mukilteo, Wash.) is a Kinesiology and Sports Studies major. He has been named to the President’s List once, the Dean’s List twice, the Best In Class honor roll once, the Athletics Director’s List twice, the Lion Honor Roll once, and the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times. He sat out the 2019-20 season after averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 rebounds as a freshman in 2018-19. We anticipate him to be one of the LSC’s top point guards as a redshirt sophomore next season.

Both Peavy and Tuttle are classified as juniors in the classroom while still early in their playing careers, making substantial advancements in their academic pursuits.

“Alex and Carson are both fantastic students and basketball players who are deserving of this recognition,” said head basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “They are leaders on our team who are constantly looking to improve both in basketball and the classroom. Their work ethic translates into success in every aspect of their lives.”

To be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:

1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher after the 2019-20 academic year.

3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

4. Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.