TAMUC – Sports

Lions face uphill climb after Tuesday’s round, sitting in fifth place at West Regional.

DENTON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team faces an uphill climb after falling to fifth place in the NCAA Division II West Regional in Tuesday’s second round.

The Lions shot a 19-over par 307 and are now at a 31-over par 607 two-day subtotals and face a tight battle for the crucial third-place spot, which will send a team to nationals. The leaders are St. Mary’s at 587, followed by West Texas A&M at 599, DBU at 600, and Oklahoma Christian at 606.

Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) was the Lions’ low scorer on Tuesday at 3-over par 75, including two birdies on the front nine. She is in 19th place overall at 153 (78-75).

Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) is the top Lion overall on the 13th place at 7-over par 151 (72-79). She had two birdies in Tuesday’s round.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) is in 14th place at 8-over par 152 (76-76), birdieing her first and 18th holes Tuesday. Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) is in 19th place at 153, and Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley) is in 31st place at 158.

The charge up the leaderboard will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the Lions grouped with Oklahoma Christian and Arkansas-Fort Smith. A&M-Commerce will put its best foot forward, then wait on the final groups of St. Mary’s, West Texas A&M, and DBU to finish. The top three teams at the end of action Wednesday will advance to the national tournament.