" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Leighann Welk Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header

TAMUC – Sports

1 min ago

Men’s sprints, Svaerd highlight opening day at Division II Championships

ALLENDALE, Mich. – Texas A&M University-Commerce had four entries qualify for event finals on Thursday’s opening day of action at the NCAA Division II Championships. 

The men’s 4×100 meter relay team of Malcolm WoodsJ.T. SmithAndre Norman, and Delan Edwin opened the action by posting the top time in the preliminary round at 39.74 seconds, four-tenths of a second ahead of their nearest competition. They will run in the finals at 1 pm EDT Saturday. 

A few minutes later, Smith and Edwin ran in the 100-meter dash preliminaries, with Smith placing second at 10.36 seconds and Edwin placing eighth at 10.45 seconds. Both Lions will advance to Saturday’s 2:20 pm finals in that event. 

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Minna Svaerd placed second in her heat and fifth overall in the preliminary round. She had a time of 1:00.14. She will run in the finals at 7:05 pm EDT Saturday. 

In other action, Danielle Nicholson placed 12th in the women’s 400-meter dash at 57.58 seconds, and Hailey Wanoreck placed 13th in the women’s hammer throw at 53.23 meters (174′ 7″). 

The Lions scored no points Thursday, but those opportunities change on Friday, starting with Ushan Perera and Micky Ferdinand in the men’s high jump and Josh Boateng in the men’s discus throw at 1:00 pm CST. Nicodemus Rotich runs in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finals at 3:45 pm, with three other events in preliminaries.


FRIDAY, MAY 28

2 p.m. Men’s High Jump FINALS Ushan PereraMicky Ferdinand
2:05 p.m. Men’s Discus Throw FINALS Josh Boateng
2:45 p.m. Men’s 200 Meter Dash Prelims J.T. Smith
3:25 p.m. Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles Prelims Dorian Andrews
3:45 p.m. Men’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase FINALS Nicodemus Rotich
6:40 p.m. Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay Prelims Danielle NicholsonDejanee WashingtonAtiana AlexanderMinna Svaerd


SATURDAY, MAY 29

11:45 a.m. Women’s Javelin Throw FINALS Candesha ScottTamara Susa
1 p.m. Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay FINALS Malcolm WoodsJ.T. SmithAndre NormanDelan Edwin
1:40 p.m. Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles FINALS
2:20 p.m. Men’s 100 Meter Dash FINALS J.T. SmithDelan Edwin
3:30 p.m. Men’s 200 Meter Dash FINALS
7:05 p.m. Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles FINALS Minna Svaerd
8:05 p.m. Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay FINALS

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     