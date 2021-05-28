TAMUC – Sports

Men’s sprints, Svaerd highlight opening day at Division II Championships
ALLENDALE, Mich. – Texas A&M University-Commerce had four entries qualify for event finals on Thursday’s opening day of action at the NCAA Division II Championships.
The men’s 4×100 meter relay team of Malcolm Woods, J.T. Smith, Andre Norman, and Delan Edwin opened the action by posting the top time in the preliminary round at 39.74 seconds, four-tenths of a second ahead of their nearest competition. They will run in the finals at 1 pm EDT Saturday.
A few minutes later, Smith and Edwin ran in the 100-meter dash preliminaries, with Smith placing second at 10.36 seconds and Edwin placing eighth at 10.45 seconds. Both Lions will advance to Saturday’s 2:20 pm finals in that event.
In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Minna Svaerd placed second in her heat and fifth overall in the preliminary round. She had a time of 1:00.14. She will run in the finals at 7:05 pm EDT Saturday.
In other action, Danielle Nicholson placed 12th in the women’s 400-meter dash at 57.58 seconds, and Hailey Wanoreck placed 13th in the women’s hammer throw at 53.23 meters (174′ 7″).
The Lions scored no points Thursday, but those opportunities change on Friday, starting with Ushan Perera and Micky Ferdinand in the men’s high jump and Josh Boateng in the men’s discus throw at 1:00 pm CST. Nicodemus Rotich runs in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finals at 3:45 pm, with three other events in preliminaries.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
|2 p.m.
|Men’s High Jump FINALS
|Ushan Perera, Micky Ferdinand
|2:05 p.m.
|Men’s Discus Throw FINALS
|Josh Boateng
|2:45 p.m.
|Men’s 200 Meter Dash Prelims
|J.T. Smith
|3:25 p.m.
|Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles Prelims
|Dorian Andrews
|3:45 p.m.
|Men’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase FINALS
|Nicodemus Rotich
|6:40 p.m.
|Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay Prelims
|Danielle Nicholson, Dejanee Washington, Atiana Alexander, Minna Svaerd
SATURDAY, MAY 29
|11:45 a.m.
|Women’s Javelin Throw FINALS
|Candesha Scott, Tamara Susa
|1 p.m.
|Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay FINALS
|Malcolm Woods, J.T. Smith, Andre Norman, Delan Edwin
|1:40 p.m.
|Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles FINALS
|2:20 p.m.
|Men’s 100 Meter Dash FINALS
|J.T. Smith, Delan Edwin
|3:30 p.m.
|Men’s 200 Meter Dash FINALS
|7:05 p.m.
|Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles FINALS
|Minna Svaerd
|8:05 p.m.
|Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay FINALS