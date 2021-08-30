TAMUC – Sports

Lion Men’s Golf Ranked No. 15 in Bushnell/Golfweek Preseason Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla. – After a quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA Division II Championships last year, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team is voted No. 15 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Preseason Coaches Poll. The Golf Coaches Association of America announced on Friday.

In the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division II Championships last year, the Lions were narrowly edged out by the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes, 3-2, its best finish in program history and only the second NCAA appearance.

A&M-Commerce retains Zach Burch and Nathan McCulloch from that squad. Both earned PING/GCAA All-Region honors.

This fall, the Lions embark on a new era with Ryan Hand taking over the men’s golf program. Before the turn of the calendar, A&M-Commerce competes in four tournaments beginning on September 20-21 at the Ruidoso Junior Golf Association Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches’ Poll – Preseason

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points NCAA Finish 1 West Florida (4) 397 Semifinals 2 Arkansas Tech (10) 385 Champion 3 Georgia Southwestern 326 Runner-up 4 Lynn 319 DNQ 5 Central Missouri (1) 314 Quarterfinals 6 Barry (1) 300 DNQ 7 Indianapolis 288 Semifinals 8 Lincoln Memorial 284 DNQ 9 Lee 283 Quarterfinals 10 South Carolina Aiken 264 DNQ 11 Saint Leo 220 DNQ 12 Columbus State 194 9 13 Oklahoma Christian 153 DNQ 14 Florida Southern 142 DNQ 15 A&M-Commerce 141 Quarterfinals 16 Georgia College 138 DNQ 17 Nova Southeastern 133 DNQ 18 Henderson State 126 DNQ 19 North Georgia 106 DNQ 20 Limestone 101 DNQ 21 Young Harris 95 DNQ 22 CSU Pueblo 77 14 23 Clayton State 59 DNQ 24 Valdosta State 48 DNQ T-25 Lander 46 DNQ T-25 Washburn 46 12

Lion Athletics announces reorganization of strategic engagement unit.

Manck named Sr. Associate AD for Strategic Engagement; Mehta named Director of Strategic Communications.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion Athletics has announced a reorganization of its external relations office, now known as its “strategic engagement” unit.

Josh Manck will lead the unit as Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Strategic Engagement and have oversight and direct contact with numerous constituents, prospective alumni and community partners, and leadership in many external unit strategies. Manck has been Lion Athletics’ primary communications officer since 2016.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to expand my role within Lion Athletics to promote and support our Best In Class student-athletes,” Manck said. “Our strategic engagement team is full of rockstars, from experienced administrators to motivated students. I am confident they will all succeed in their specific roles, as we focus on engaging with various constituent groups, including Lion alumni, Lion Champions Fund donors, community supporters, season ticket holders, corporate partners, media, and more – all in pursuit of common goals.”

Specifically, Manck’s unit will feature a lead person in the critical areas of philanthropy, ticket and corporate sales, strategic communications, and creative content. Additionally, Manck will be involved in various initiatives within each unit to maximize revenue and unit efficiencies.

A&M-Commerce Football starts the season as No. 5 in D2Football.Com rankings.

COMMERCE – Just four days away from its season opener, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football is ranked No. 5 in the D2Football.com preseason poll, released Monday morning.

Under coach David Bailiff, who enters his second season of full competition, the Lions go into this season with 29 student-athletes that have already received their degrees. They also welcome numerous transfers and a talented crop of newcomers.

The Lions went 11-3 in 2019, falling in the regional round of the NCAA playoffs. Lone Star Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Dominique Ramse, leads this year’s team.

Two of the first three matchups to start the year come against ranked teams for the Lions, beginning with the season opener against No. 12 Colorado State-Pueblo on Thursday at 7:00 pm.

The second game is at home against a ranked opponent to start the year, No. 1 West Florida, on September 18 at 6:00 pm. You can find ticket information for the West Florida game, as well as all individual and season ticket packages, at LionAthletics.com/Tickets.

The game sandwiched between the two ranked teams comes against LSC foe Midwestern State at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington on September 11 at 6:00 pm. You can find the ticket information for that game at LionAthletics.com/Arlington.

