TAMUC – Sports

The No. 24 Lions go for the ninth-straight Chennault Cup.

COMMERCE – The Chennault Cup is for grabs at Javelina Stadium on Saturday when the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team takes on Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7:00 pm. The Lions look to snap their two-game losing skid.

WHO: A&M-Commerce at Texas A&M-Kingsville

WHERE: Kingsville | Javelina Stadium

WHEN: Saturday, September 25 at 7:00 pm.

RECORDS: The Javelinas are 2-1 on the season, and 1-0 in Lone Star Conference play. The Lions are 1-2 overall and 0-1 in LSC games.

RANKINGS: A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 24 in the D2Football.com poll and receiving votes in the AFCA poll.

LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network – KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)

LIVE VIDEO: https://lonestarconferencenetwork.com/tamuc/

LIVE STATS: https://javelinaathletics.com/sidearmstats/football/summary

TICKETS: https://javelinatickets.universitytickets.com/w/

ALL-TIME AGAINST THE JAVELINAS

• The Lions are 30-36-1 against the Javelinas all-time, having won the last eight meetings.

• The eight straight wins in the series are the longest winning streak for either team.

• The Lions won 33-6 in Kingsville in the last meeting during the 2019 season.

• A&M-Commerce’s last loss in the series came in 2011 in Kingsville. The score of that game was 39-21.

A&M-COMMERCE AND MIDWESTERN STATE BEGAN TWO-YEAR SERIES AT CHOCTAW STADIUM

• The Lions and the Mustangs played at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, September 11, with MSU winning 31-30.

• This was the Lions’ first regular season neutral site game since the Lone Star Conference Football Festival in 2014. They played the first Division II game at Choctaw Stadium, its second fall season as a football facility.

• “I think it will be an exciting opportunity for the young men on this football team to play at Choctaw Stadium,” A&M-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff said. “I went to several of the XFL games there last year, and it’s a beautiful venue with incredible amenities. I’m excited about this team and this university to show what we have there.”

• This Saturday’s game was the first of a two-game series between A&M-Commerce and Midwestern State at Choctaw Stadium.

• The 2022 game between the Lions and Mustangs will be played at Choctaw Stadium on October 8, with Midwestern State as the home team.

MORRIS AND VIQUEZ EARN LSC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK AWARDS

• Linebacker Xavier Morris was named Defensive Player of the Week, and kicker Jake Viquez was named Special Teams Player of the Week on September 6 after the 12-6 win over CSU-Pueblo.

• Morris (Converse – Judson)- Part of the defensive unit allowed just six points and 219 total yards from scrimmage. The senior linebacker had nine total tackles to lead the Lions and caught an interception in the fourth quarter.

• Viquez (Rockwall) – Responsible for all 12 points in the win over the Thunderwolves, he went 4-for-5 in his field goal attempts with makes of 30, 29, 40, and 52 yards. His 52-yarder tied for the second-longest field goal made in program history. He also had three punts.

Lions in seventh place after two rounds at DBU Invitational

DENTON – The No. 14 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team began its fall season on Monday at the Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch. The Lions tied for seventh place after the first two rounds of the DBU Baptist Invitational.

The Lion women shaved off nine strokes in round two after posting a team score of 304 in the first round. The combined team score of 597 tied with Oklahoma Christian for seventh place.

St. Mary’s leads the 19-team field with a score of 575, six strokes ahead of Dallas Baptist.

A&M-Commerce rose from 11th place after the first round to close out the day in seventh place.

“We got off to a rough start this morning on the most difficult stretch of holes. However, we were able to finish strong on round one by capitalizing on some good birdie opportunities,” said first-year coach Lise Malherbe.

“We learned from our mistakes in the morning and came back with a strong second round. The team showed great mental and physical stamina as the wind and heat both played a factor all day.”

The teams battled harsh conditions with winds hovering around 15 miles per hour from the southern direction all day and temperatures rising above 100 degrees in the afternoon.

The Lions’ top seed Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand), leads all Lions with a combined score of 147. She is tied for 23rd place, shooting a 74 in the morning and a 73 in the afternoon.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) improved her score by six strokes in the second round. Hempel shot a 78 in the first round but bounced back to a 71 in the second round. She goes into Tuesday tied for 28th place.

In her first two collegiate rounds, Julianna Crow (Odessa – Trinity School of Midland) shot matching scores of 75 in both games on Monday and tied for 34th place.

Fellow freshman Jordan Dusckas (Highland Village – Flower Mound Marcus) shot a 77 in the morning and shaved off two strokes in the afternoon for 75. She tied for 54th place.

The biggest improver for the Lions from the first round to the second round was Benz Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand), who improved by seven strokes in the second round. Her score of 158 (81-74) tied for 63rd place in the 96-player field.

Madeline Ananthasane from North Georgia leads the field after Monday with a score of 137, two strokes ahead of the second-place golfer.

Two Lions tied for seventh after Day 1 of RJGA Invitational.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk and Nathan McCulloch are both tied for seventh place for the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team. That comes after the first two rounds of the RJGA Invitational hosted by Western New Mexico at the UNM Championship Course on Monday.

On Monday, the Lions carded a team score of 584, improving by ten shots in round two to finish tied in fourth place with Midwestern State. A&M-Commerce improved its positioning by five-position spots in the second round.

“The guys came back strong after a slow start to the tournament,” said first-year coach Ryan Hand. “It was exciting to see what this team is capable of doing, after being 11 under through 10 holes to start the second round.” “We need to play well tomorrow and move up the leaderboard. Excited to get back on the course tomorrow morning.”

Colorado State-Pueblo has an eight-stroke advantage in the leaderboard ahead of Western New Mexico after day one in the tournament consisting of 16 teams.

McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) was in 41st place after shooting a 75 in the first round. He shot a 68 in the afternoon to improve his positioning on the leaderboard by 34 spots. McCulloch ends the day in a six-way tie for seventh place.

On his first day as a Lion, Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) was in a tie for a seventh-place throughout the day. The junior transfer from Ranger College shot a 71 in the first round. He carded a 72 in the afternoon for a combined score of 143, tied with McCulloch and four others.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) remained consistent throughout the day, shooting a 74 in both rounds, and is in 31st place. Tripp Wallace (Lubbock – Frenship) carded a 77 in the morning but improved to 73 in the afternoon. He ends the day in a tie for 37th place.

Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) is in 56th place with 153 (79-74).

Two players are in a tie at the top of the player leaderboard, with a score of 139 after the first day, Matt Millor of CSU-Pueblo and Adam Duncan of Colorado Christian. The duo leads the field of 92 players.