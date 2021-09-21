Tuesday’s Sports

The No. 14 ranked women’s golf team
MLB
Yankees (84-67) 4 – Texas (55-95) 3
Houston (89-61) 10 – Angels (72-78) 0
Who has a chance for the MLB playoffs? It is wild in the wild-card race and will likely come down to the final week or the weekend. It ends Sunday, Oct 3, or bonus baseball the next day if there are tiebreakers needed.
NFL
Packers (1-1) 35 – Lions (0-2) 17
The Packers avoided their first 0-2 start since the 2006 season, two years before Rodgers even became their starting quarterback.
LSC
On Monday, the Lions carded a team score of 584, improving by ten shots in round two to finish tied in fourth place with Midwestern State. A&M-Commerce improved its positioning by five-position spots in the second round.
The No. 14 ranked women’s golf team began its fall season on Monday at the Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch. Monday tied the Lions for seventh place after the first two rounds of the DBU Baptist Invitational. The Lion women shaved off nine strokes in round two after posting a team score of 304 in the first round. The combined team score of 597 tied with Oklahoma Christian for seventh place.
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball Tuesday
Gilmer at Canton
Gladewater at New Diana
Marshall at Hallsville
Mt Pleasant has a bye
Ore City at Hughes Springs
Paul Pewitt at Redwater
Pittsburg at Cumby
Sabine at Daingerfield
Sulphur Springs travels to Pine Tree
Texas High at Longview
Van Alstyne at Paris