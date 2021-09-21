Tuesday’s Sports

The No. 14 ranked women’s golf team

MLB

Yankees (84-67) 4 – Texas (55-95) 3

Houston (89-61) 10 – Angels (72-78) 0

Who has a chance for the MLB playoffs? It is wild in the wild-card race and will likely come down to the final week or the weekend. It ends Sunday, Oct 3, or bonus baseball the next day if there are tiebreakers needed.

NFL

Packers (1-1) 35 – Lions (0-2) 17

The Packers avoided their first 0-2 start since the 2006 season, two years before Rodgers even became their starting quarterback.

LSC

On Monday, the Lions carded a team score of 584, improving by ten shots in round two to finish tied in fourth place with Midwestern State. A&M-Commerce improved its positioning by five-position spots in the second round.

The No. 14 ranked women’s golf team began its fall season on Monday at the Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch. Monday tied the Lions for seventh place after the first two rounds of the DBU Baptist Invitational. The Lion women shaved off nine strokes in round two after posting a team score of 304 in the first round. The combined team score of 597 tied with Oklahoma Christian for seventh place.

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball Tuesday

Gilmer at Canton

Gladewater at New Diana

Marshall at Hallsville

Mt Pleasant has a bye

Ore City at Hughes Springs

Paul Pewitt at Redwater

Pittsburg at Cumby

Sabine at Daingerfield

Sulphur Springs travels to Pine Tree

Texas High at Longview

Van Alstyne at Paris