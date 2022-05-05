TAMUC – Sports

LSC Softball Awards Banquet recognized five Lions.
TYLER – Five Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team members received all-Lone Star Conference recognition during the annual awards banquet on Wednesday night.
Named to the first-team All-LSC were Emily Otto (Lamar Consolidated), Sabrina Anguiano (Riverside, Calif.), Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy), and Madison Schaefer (Frisco – Independence). At the same time, they named Otto to the all-academic and golden glove teams. In addition, they select Leo Terry (Emory – Rains) for the all-freshman team.
For the third time, Otto is named to the first team and has earned all-conference honors in all four complete seasons during her storied career. She finished the regular season with 19 wins, tied for the LSC lead and third with 149 strikeouts. Otto pitched 151.1 innings, which is the most in the conference and has an ERA of 2.54. Her 16 complete games are also the most in the conference, with a perfect fielding percentage in the circle, and she receives the golden glove award for her fielding efforts. In addition, she is an athletic administration major and earned all-academic honors for the second time.
Anguiano, also a senior earns all-conference recognition in her only season playing for the Lions. She ends the regular season leading the team and 15th in the conference with a batting average of .383. She totaled 31 RBIs and eight home runs this season. The senior shortstop was named NFCA Hitter of the Week on March 15 after batting .909 against Western New Mexico and UT Permian Basin.
Schaefer has hit six home runs in her last 14 games to end the regular season and was named an all-conference player for the third time. The junior third baseman is batting .358 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs. She was a perfect 16 for 16 in stolen base attempts and was named LSC Hitter of the Week on April 27. She had a .962 fielding percentage while playing 47 games.
They recognized LeBlanc as an all-conference player both as a hitter and a pitcher. She finished with the second-most strikeouts in the conference (159) and had an ERA of 2.78 with a record of 14-7. She tossed two no-hitters this season and was named NFCA Pitcher of the Week once and LSC Pitcher of the Week three times. It is the sophomore’s second season, and she has been an all-conference player in both. LeBlanc leads the team with 11 home runs and bats .301 with 37 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .642.
Terry played second base in every game during her freshman season and totaled 27 stolen bases, the fifth most in the conference among all players. She batted .307, tallied 14 RBIs, and had an on-base percentage of .379. She had a fielding percentage of .982 this season, committing just three errors in 165 attempts.
The Lions begin the postseason in the first round of the LSC Tournament against Angelo State. The first pitch for the game is 1:30 pm on Friday.
2022 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
SPECIAL AWARDS
Player of the Year: Paxton Scheurer, Angelo State
Pitcher of the Year: Taylor Franco, Lubbock Christian
Freshman of the Year: Kaiden Boren, Cameron
Newcomer of the Year: Tatum Goff, UT-Tyler
Coach of the Year: Mike Reed, UT-Tyler
FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Hometown
|Taylor Franco
|Lubbock Christian
|P
|Sr.
|Monahans, Texas
|Emily Otto
|A&M-Commerce
|P
|Grad.
|Richmond, Texas
|Tatum Goff
|UT-Tyler
|P
|So.
|Rusk, Texas
|Ashley Perez
|UT-Tyler
|C
|Sr.
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Matisen Onofrei
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|1B
|Jr.
|Mesa, Ariz.
|Jayme Johns
|St. Mary’s
|2B
|Sr.
|Elgin, Texas
|Brooke Makemson
|Lubbock Christian
|SS
|Sr.
|Frisco, Texas
|Paxton Scheurer
|Angelo State
|3B
|Grad.
|Mansfield, Texas
|Savannah Wysocki
|Lubbock Christian
|OF
|Sr.
|El Paso, Texas
|Jory Cervantes
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|OF
|Jr.
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Loren Kelly
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|OF
|Sr.
|Rockport, Texas
|Brittni Rufus
|West Texas A&M
|OF
|So.
|Mansfield, Texas
|Ruby Salzman
|West Texas A&M
|OF
|Sr.
|Northridge, Calif.
|Angela Donaldson
|Lubbock Christian
|DP
|Grad.
|Seabrook, Texas
|Courtney Plocheck
|UT-Tyler
|UT
|So.
|Deer Park, Texas
|Ashlyn Lerma
|Angelo State
|2B
|Jr.
|Highland Village, Texas
|Genesis Armendariz
|Angelo State
|P
|So.
|Hobbs, NM
|Kasey Flores
|Lubbock Christian
|IF
|Sr.
|El Paso, Texas
|Aaliyah Brown
|Oklahoma Christian
|DP
|So.
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|Brooklin Bain
|Oklahoma Christian
|3B
|So.
|Comanche, Okla.
|Alyssa LeBlanc
|A&M-Commerce
|DP/P
|So.
|Kay, Texas
|Madison Schaefer
|A&M-Commerce
|3B
|Jr.
|Frisco, Texas
|Sabrina Anguiano
|A&M-Commerce
|SS
|Sr.
|Riverside, Calif.
|Aaliyah Ortiz
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|3B
|So.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Diana Murtha
|West Texas A&M
|3B
|Jr.
|Summerlin, Nev.
SECOND TEAM
|Ashlynn Box
|Angelo State
|DP
|So.
|Christoval, Texas
|Lindsey Evans
|Angelo State
|OF
|Fr.
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|Breley Webb
|Cameron
|UT
|Sr.
|Yukon, Okla.
|Kaiden Boren
|Cameron
|C
|Fr.
|Choctaw, Okla.
|Khmari Edwards
|Cameron
|SS
|Sr.
|Del City, Okla.
|Maxine Valdez
|Lubbock Christian
|P
|Jr.
|Buda, Texas
|Tyla Lee
|Lubbock Christian
|C/3B
|Grad.
|Red Deer, Alberta
|Kylie Janzen
|Oklahoma Christian
|UT
|So.
|Moore, Okla.
|Catalina Cavazos
|St. Mary’s
|P
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|Victoria Aldridge
|St. Mary’s
|OF
|Sr.
|Elgin, Texas
|Beth Montes
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|P
|So.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Jennifer Giesey
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|2B
|Sr.
|Crystal Lake, Ill.
|Kayla Gonzales
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SS
|So.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Saidi Castillo
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|P
|Jr.
|Kingsville, Texas
|Heidi Vortherms
|West Texas A&M
|P
|Fr.
|Sioux Falls, SD
THIRD TEAM
|Skylar Herrera
|Lubbock Christian
|2B
|Jr.
|Odessa, Texas
|Tiarra Delrosario
|Lubbock Christian
|C/1B
|Jr.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Bailey Brenek
|Midwestern State
|C
|Jr.
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Chloe Woodward
|Oklahoma Christian
|SS
|RS-So.
|Katy, Texas
|Grace Anderson
|Oklahoma Christian
|P
|Fr.
|Tishomingo, Okla.
|Kali Crandall
|Oklahoma Christian
|P
|RS-Sr.
|Artesia, New Mexico
|Whitney Walde
|Oklahoma Christian
|C
|So.
|Moore, Okla.
|Genisa Marrero-Carter
|St. Edward’s
|3B
|Sr.
|Austin, Texas
|Tiffany Licon
|St. Mary’s
|3B
|Sr.
|Austin, Texas
|Heather Ruiz
|Texas A&M International
|SS
|Sr.
|Eagle Pass, Texas
|Bayli Simon
|UT-Tyler
|SS
|Sr.
|Frierson, La.
|Mak Dominguez
|UT-Tyler
|2B
|Sr.
|Austin, Texas
|Michelle Arias
|UT -yler
|OF
|So.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Sarah Gartman
|UT-Tyler
|P
|Sr.
|Kinder, La.
|Gabriella Valforte
|West Texas A&M
|1B
|So.
|Keller, Texas
2022 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Hometown
|Kaiden Boren
|Cameron
|C
|Fr.
|Harrah, Okla.
|Lisette Urquidez
|Eastern New Mexico
|P/UT
|Fr.
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Grace Anderson
|Oklahoma Christian
|P
|Fr.
|Tishomingo, Okla.
|Megan Morris
|St. Edward’s
|IF
|Fr.
|Bellaire, Texas
|Leo Terry
|A&M-Commerce
|2B
|Fr.
|Emory, Texas
|Carissa De Los Santos
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|P
|Fr.
|Kingsville, Texas
|Rylee Oborski
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SS/2B
|Fr.
|Salado, Texas
|Nya Brown
|Texas Woman’s
|OF
|Fr.
|Garland, Texas
|Kaylee Davis
|UT-Tyler
|P
|Fr.
|Venus, Texas
|Heidi Vortherms
|West Texas A&M
|P
|Fr.
|Sioux Falls, SD
2022 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS
|Player
|Team
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Major
|Hometown
|Ashlyn Lerma
|Angelo State
|Jr.
|2B
|Finance
|Highland Village, Texas
|Paxton Scheurer
|Angelo State
|Grad.
|3B
|Industrial Org. Psychology
|Mansfield, Texas
|Brook Leger
|Eastern New Mexico
|So.
|P
|Health and Physical Education
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|Savannah Wysocki
|Lubbock Christian
|Sr.
|OF
|Pre-Med
|El Paso, Texas
|Kylie Janzen
|Oklahoma Christian
|So.
|1B/OF
|Biology
|Moore, Okla.
|Emily Otto
|A&M-Commerce
|Sr.
|P
|Health Kines. & Sports Studies
|Richmond, Texas
|Matisen Onofrei
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Jr.
|C
|Civil Engineering
|Mesa, Ariz.
|Sydney Bishop
|UT-Permian Basin
|Jr.
|C
|Criminology
|Millington, Mich.
|Payton Foster
|UT-Tyler
|Jr.
|P
|Business Administration
|Lufkin, Texas
LSC Softball Academic Player of the Year: Paxton Scheurer, Angelo State
2022 LSC Softball Golden Glove Awards
|Name
|School
|Position
|Year
|Hometown
|Keilei Garcia
|Angelo State
|C
|So.
|Hemet, Calif.
|Emily Otto
|A&M-Commerce
|P
|Grad.
|Richmond, Texas
|Matisen Onofrei
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|1B
|Jr.
|Mesa, Ariz.
|Ashlyn Lerma
|Angelo State
|2B
|Jr.
|Highland Village, Texas
|Brooke Makemson
|Lubbock Christian
|SS
|Sr.
|Frisco, Texas
|Tiffany Licon
|St. Mary’s
|3B
|Sr.
|Austin, Texas
|Victoria Aldridge
|St. Mary’s
|OF
|Sr.
|Elgin, Texas
|Jory Cervantes
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|OF
|Jr.
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Loren Kelly
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|OF
|Sr.
|Rockport, Texas
|Shannon Klaus
|UT-Tyler
|OF
|Sr.
|Red Rock, Texas
|Brittni Rufus
|West Texas A&M
|OF
|So.
|Mansfield, Texas
Ticket Punched! Lion Women’s golf finishes fourth at West Regionals, earns trip to Nationals.
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Division II National Championships for the second year after finishing fourth at the NCAA West Regional Championships on Wednesday at the Brookside Country Club.
The Lions started the day in fourth place and remained in fourth place throughout the day. Arkansas-Fort Smith and Cal State San Marcos, who finished sixth and seventh, respectively, pulled to within two strokes of the Lions, but they could not chase the Lions.
The top five teams at the NCAA West Regionals: DBU, Colorado Christian, Texas A&M International, A&M-Commerce, and West Texas A&M, have punched their tickets for NCAA Division II Championships in Gainesville, Georgia, at the Chattahoochee Golf Club from May 10-14. The Lions advanced to the NCAA National Championships last season and finished ninth at the tournament in the program’s first trip to Nationals.
On Wednesday, Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) carded a round of 71 to finish the tournament tied for eighth place with a score of 215 (73-71-71). Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) tied for 15th place with a score of 219 (72-72-75), and Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) shot three strokes better on Wednesday, finishing the tournament tied for 25th place with a score of 224 (73-77-74).
Karlee Nichols (San Antonio – Smithson Valley) shot six strokes better on Wednesday and tied her season-low of 72 to climb ten spots on the leaderboard. She tied for 29th place with a score of 226 (76-78-72). Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) tied for 42nd place with a score of 230 (75-77-78).
DBU won the West Regional Championship by shooting an 864 (294-288-282) over the three rounds. Colorado Christian’s Faith Kilgore is the individual champion, shooting a 207 (68-69-70). The top two individuals that advance to the National Championships are Drishti Karumbaya from Cal State East Bay and Anahi Servin from the Academy of Art.
|Pos
|Team
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Total
|1
|DBU
|294
|288
|282
|864
|2
|Colorado Christian
|296
|288
|289
|873
|3
|Texas A&M International
|289
|291
|295
|875
|4
|A&M–COMMERCE
|293
|297
|292
|882
|5
|West Texas A&M
|295
|297
|291
|883
|6
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|304
|296
|287
|887
|7
|Cal State San Marcos
|300
|305
|283
|888
|8
|Cal State East Bay
|300
|298
|291
|889
|9
|Biola
|303
|312
|288
|903
|10
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|305
|302
|307
|914
|11
|St. Mary’s
|317
|306
|295
|918
|12
|Western Washington
|304
|312
|308
|924
|4
|A&M-COMMERCE
|293
|297
|292
|882
|T8
|Sophie-Charlott Hempel
|73
|71
|71
|215
|T15
|Inma Ortiz Prieto
|72
|72
|75
|219
|T25
|Sarah Wongsinth
|73
|77
|74
|224
|T29
|Karlee Nichols
|76
|78
|72
|226
|T42
|Michelle Becker
|75
|77
|78
|230
Lions move up to No. 5 in the final regional rankings before Selection Show.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 5 in the final NCAA South Central Regional rankings released by the NCAA before the Selection Show on Monday morning at 9:00 central time.
Since the release of the last regional rankings, the Lions collected two wins over Oklahoma Christian, who was ranked No. 4 in the region. This season, the Lions are 35-9 against in-region teams and 39-13 overall.
The Lions take on Angelo State in the first round of the Lone Star Conference tournament on Friday. The Rambelles are currently ranked No. 3 in the region. The top two seeds will host the two regionals during the NCAA Regionals round, and the Super Regionals will be at the highest remaining seed.
NCAA SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL RANKINGS – AS OF MAY 3
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|UT-Tyler
|38-4
|33-4
|2
|Lubbock Christian
|37-9
|34-7
|3
|Angelo State
|36-9
|36-9
|4
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|41-8
|37-8
|5
|A&M-Commerce
|39-13
|35-9
|6
|Oklahoma Christian
|38-12
|38-12
|7
|St. Mary’s
|33-16
|32-16
|8
|Colorado Mesa
|43-7
|42-7
|9
|West Texas A&M
|28-15
|27-13
|10
|Colorado Christian
|46-8
|46-7
Lion Track & Field teams set for LSC Championships in Kingsville
COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce, track & field teams begin their quest for the Lone Star Conference Championships this weekend in Kingsville. The first events begin on Thursday.
WATCH (SELECT TRACK EVENTS): https://lonestarconferencenetwork.com/
LIVE RESULTS: https://live.pttiming.com/?mid=5005
CHAMPIONSHIPS CENTRAL: https://lonestarconference.org/tournaments/?id=57
The Lion men enter the conference championships ranked No. 3 in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Ratings Index. In contrast, women are No. 7. Both teams are behind top-ranked West Texas A&M in the rating index, who are the favorites to repeat as LSC Champions on both sides.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
The first Lion to compete is Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) in the heptathlon on Thursday morning. There are four finals events that the Lions are competing in on Thursday:
- The women’s hammer throw (3:00 pm)
- The women’s triple jump (5:00 pm)
- The men’s triple jump (7:00 pm)
- The men’s 10,000-meter run (8:50 pm)
MEN
J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) and Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) are 4-5 in the conference in the 100-meter dash with 10.25 and 10.28 seconds, respectively. Edwin is third in the 200-meter dash with 20.70 seconds, and Smith is fourth with a time of 20.91 seconds.
In the 400-meter dash, Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands) is fifth with a time of 48.33 seconds. Timon Kemboi (Eldoret, Kenya) and Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) are 7-8 in the 800 meters with times of 1:52.62 and 1:52.63, respectively. Rotich is also eighth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 3:53.70.
Cameron Macon (Dallas – Carter) and Maxime Woirin (Lyon, France) are in the top eight in the 110-meter hurdles. Macon is second with 14.19 seconds, and Woirin is eighth with 14.48. Woirin is third in the 400-meter hurdles with 52.27 seconds, and Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France) is seventh with a time of 53.54 seconds.
In the 3,000 meter steeplechase, Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) is third with a time of 9:29.31, and Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) is fourth with a time of 9:31.98.
The Lion 4×100 relay team of Smith, Edwin, Andre Norman (Celina), and Emmanuel Agenor (Spanishtown, Jamaica) competes on Saturday. The Lions own the best time in the conference. The 4×400 relay team of Edwin, Stockerl, Woirin and Dakari Hill (Orlando, Fla.) is third.
The Lions have three of the top four marks in the high jump. Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) is first with a mark of 7 feet 5.25 inches (2.27m), followed by Justin Lewis (Lynn, Mass.), who is second with an imprint of 7 feet 1 inch (2.16m), and Hill is fourth with a mark of 6 feet 11 inches (2.11m). Elmar Schutte (Pretoria, South Africa) leads the way in the pole vault with 17 feet 6.5 inches (5.35m).
Four Lions are in the top seven in the long jump. Tyris Jefferson (Tyler – Lee) is second, followed by Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) at third, Chandler King (Hughes Springs) at fourth, and Dodley Thermitus (Elizabeth, N.J.) is seventh. Thermitus is the leader in the triple jump, and Franklin is fourth.
Ryan Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.), the defending LSC Champion in the shot put, his fifth this season with a mark of 52 feet 9.5 inches (16.09m) and fourth in the discus with an imprint of 160 feet 7 inches. At the same time, Moaz Ibrahim (Cairo, Egypt) leads in the discus with 189 feet 11 inches (57.88m).
WOMEN
In the 100-meter dash, Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France) is seventh with 11.80 seconds, while Ashley Benton (Waxahachie Life) is eighth with 11.96 seconds. Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) is fourth with 24 seconds in the 200-meter dash, and Khenfar is sixth with a time of 24.40 seconds.
Shostak is the leader in the 400-meter dash with 52.40 seconds, Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) is fifth with a time of 56.50 seconds, and Francesca Aquillino (Milan, Italy) is seventh with a time of 57.69 seconds.
The Lions have top-three marks in both hurdles races. Julia Seigerroth (Jonkoping, Sweden) is third in the 100-meter hurdles with 14.23 seconds. Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) is the leader in the 400-meter hurdles with 57.47 seconds, Ndukwe is second with a time of 1:01.40, and Maury is third with a third a time of 1:03.14.
The 4×100 relay team of Aquillino, Benton, Khenfar, and Shostak is second, while the Ndukwe, Shostak, Khenfar, and Svaerd are first in the 4×400 meter relay.
Maury is third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 5.25 inches (1.66m), and Jessie Payne (Grapeland) is eighth with a mark of 5 feet 3 inches (1.55m). Svaerd is first in the pole vault with 13 feet 3.5 inches (4.05m), and Destiny Skidmore (Marshfield, Mo.) is seventh with a mark of 11 feet 5 inches (3.48m).
In the throws, Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield Summit) is fourth with a mark of 46 feet 5 inches (14.03m) in the shot put. Vy Huynh (Mesquite – Poteet) is eighth with 42 feet 3.5 inches (12.89m). Cassandra Rendon (San Antonio – James Madison) is seventh with 137 feet 1 inch (41.79m) in the discus. Ukpong is fifth in the hammer throw with 163 feet 3 inches (49.76m).
Candesha Scott (St. David, Grenada) is the leader in the javelin with a mark of 162 feet 7 inches (49.55m). Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) is second with an imprint of 151 feet 4 inches (46.12m), and Rendon is sixth with a mark of 123 feet 8 inches (37.69m).
Maury competes in the heptathlon for the second team in her career. She totaled 4,397 points earlier this season, which is fourth in the conference.