TAMUC – Sports

LSC Softball Awards Banquet recognized five Lions.

TYLER – Five Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team members received all-Lone Star Conference recognition during the annual awards banquet on Wednesday night.

Named to the first-team All-LSC were Emily Otto (Lamar Consolidated), Sabrina Anguiano (Riverside, Calif.), Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy), and Madison Schaefer (Frisco – Independence). At the same time, they named Otto to the all-academic and golden glove teams. In addition, they select Leo Terry (Emory – Rains) for the all-freshman team.

For the third time, Otto is named to the first team and has earned all-conference honors in all four complete seasons during her storied career. She finished the regular season with 19 wins, tied for the LSC lead and third with 149 strikeouts. Otto pitched 151.1 innings, which is the most in the conference and has an ERA of 2.54. Her 16 complete games are also the most in the conference, with a perfect fielding percentage in the circle, and she receives the golden glove award for her fielding efforts. In addition, she is an athletic administration major and earned all-academic honors for the second time.

Anguiano, also a senior earns all-conference recognition in her only season playing for the Lions. She ends the regular season leading the team and 15th in the conference with a batting average of .383. She totaled 31 RBIs and eight home runs this season. The senior shortstop was named NFCA Hitter of the Week on March 15 after batting .909 against Western New Mexico and UT Permian Basin.

Schaefer has hit six home runs in her last 14 games to end the regular season and was named an all-conference player for the third time. The junior third baseman is batting .358 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs. She was a perfect 16 for 16 in stolen base attempts and was named LSC Hitter of the Week on April 27. She had a .962 fielding percentage while playing 47 games.

They recognized LeBlanc as an all-conference player both as a hitter and a pitcher. She finished with the second-most strikeouts in the conference (159) and had an ERA of 2.78 with a record of 14-7. She tossed two no-hitters this season and was named NFCA Pitcher of the Week once and LSC Pitcher of the Week three times. It is the sophomore’s second season, and she has been an all-conference player in both. LeBlanc leads the team with 11 home runs and bats .301 with 37 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .642.

Terry played second base in every game during her freshman season and totaled 27 stolen bases, the fifth most in the conference among all players. She batted .307, tallied 14 RBIs, and had an on-base percentage of .379. She had a fielding percentage of .982 this season, committing just three errors in 165 attempts.

The Lions begin the postseason in the first round of the LSC Tournament against Angelo State. The first pitch for the game is 1:30 pm on Friday.

2022 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Player of the Year: Paxton Scheurer, Angelo State

Pitcher of the Year: Taylor Franco, Lubbock Christian

Freshman of the Year: Kaiden Boren, Cameron

Newcomer of the Year: Tatum Goff, UT-Tyler

Coach of the Year: Mike Reed, UT-Tyler

FIRST TEAM

Name School Position Year Hometown Taylor Franco Lubbock Christian P Sr. Monahans, Texas Emily Otto A&M-Commerce P Grad. Richmond, Texas Tatum Goff UT-Tyler P So. Rusk, Texas Ashley Perez UT-Tyler C Sr. Pflugerville, Texas Matisen Onofrei Texas A&M-Kingsville 1B Jr. Mesa, Ariz. Jayme Johns St. Mary’s 2B Sr. Elgin, Texas Brooke Makemson Lubbock Christian SS Sr. Frisco, Texas Paxton Scheurer Angelo State 3B Grad. Mansfield, Texas Savannah Wysocki Lubbock Christian OF Sr. El Paso, Texas Jory Cervantes Texas A&M-Kingsville OF Jr. Pflugerville, Texas Loren Kelly Texas A&M-Kingsville OF Sr. Rockport, Texas Brittni Rufus West Texas A&M OF So. Mansfield, Texas Ruby Salzman West Texas A&M OF Sr. Northridge, Calif. Angela Donaldson Lubbock Christian DP Grad. Seabrook, Texas Courtney Plocheck UT-Tyler UT So. Deer Park, Texas Ashlyn Lerma Angelo State 2B Jr. Highland Village, Texas Genesis Armendariz Angelo State P So. Hobbs, NM Kasey Flores Lubbock Christian IF Sr. El Paso, Texas Aaliyah Brown Oklahoma Christian DP So. Oklahoma City, Okla. Brooklin Bain Oklahoma Christian 3B So. Comanche, Okla. Alyssa LeBlanc A&M-Commerce DP/P So. Kay, Texas Madison Schaefer A&M-Commerce 3B Jr. Frisco, Texas Sabrina Anguiano A&M-Commerce SS Sr. Riverside, Calif. Aaliyah Ortiz Texas A&M-Kingsville 3B So. San Antonio, Texas Diana Murtha West Texas A&M 3B Jr. Summerlin, Nev.

SECOND TEAM

Ashlynn Box Angelo State DP So. Christoval, Texas Lindsey Evans Angelo State OF Fr. Corpus Christi, Texas Breley Webb Cameron UT Sr. Yukon, Okla. Kaiden Boren Cameron C Fr. Choctaw, Okla. Khmari Edwards Cameron SS Sr. Del City, Okla. Maxine Valdez Lubbock Christian P Jr. Buda, Texas Tyla Lee Lubbock Christian C/3B Grad. Red Deer, Alberta Kylie Janzen Oklahoma Christian UT So. Moore, Okla. Catalina Cavazos St. Mary’s P Jr. Houston, Texas Victoria Aldridge St. Mary’s OF Sr. Elgin, Texas Beth Montes Texas A&M-Kingsville P So. San Antonio, Texas Jennifer Giesey Texas A&M-Kingsville 2B Sr. Crystal Lake, Ill. Kayla Gonzales Texas A&M-Kingsville SS So. San Antonio, Texas Saidi Castillo Texas A&M-Kingsville P Jr. Kingsville, Texas Heidi Vortherms West Texas A&M P Fr. Sioux Falls, SD

THIRD TEAM

Skylar Herrera Lubbock Christian 2B Jr. Odessa, Texas Tiarra Delrosario Lubbock Christian C/1B Jr. Las Vegas, Nev. Bailey Brenek Midwestern State C Jr. Flower Mound, Texas Chloe Woodward Oklahoma Christian SS RS-So. Katy, Texas Grace Anderson Oklahoma Christian P Fr. Tishomingo, Okla. Kali Crandall Oklahoma Christian P RS-Sr. Artesia, New Mexico Whitney Walde Oklahoma Christian C So. Moore, Okla. Genisa Marrero-Carter St. Edward’s 3B Sr. Austin, Texas Tiffany Licon St. Mary’s 3B Sr. Austin, Texas Heather Ruiz Texas A&M International SS Sr. Eagle Pass, Texas Bayli Simon UT-Tyler SS Sr. Frierson, La. Mak Dominguez UT-Tyler 2B Sr. Austin, Texas Michelle Arias UT -yler OF So. San Antonio, Texas Sarah Gartman UT-Tyler P Sr. Kinder, La. Gabriella Valforte West Texas A&M 1B So. Keller, Texas

2022 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name School Position Year Hometown Kaiden Boren Cameron C Fr. Harrah, Okla. Lisette Urquidez Eastern New Mexico P/UT Fr. Tucson, Ariz. Grace Anderson Oklahoma Christian P Fr. Tishomingo, Okla. Megan Morris St. Edward’s IF Fr. Bellaire, Texas Leo Terry A&M-Commerce 2B Fr. Emory, Texas Carissa De Los Santos Texas A&M-Kingsville P Fr. Kingsville, Texas Rylee Oborski Texas A&M-Kingsville SS/2B Fr. Salado, Texas Nya Brown Texas Woman’s OF Fr. Garland, Texas Kaylee Davis UT-Tyler P Fr. Venus, Texas Heidi Vortherms West Texas A&M P Fr. Sioux Falls, SD

2022 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

Player Team Yr. Pos. Major Hometown Ashlyn Lerma Angelo State Jr. 2B Finance Highland Village, Texas Paxton Scheurer Angelo State Grad. 3B Industrial Org. Psychology Mansfield, Texas Brook Leger Eastern New Mexico So. P Health and Physical Education Albuquerque, N.M. Savannah Wysocki Lubbock Christian Sr. OF Pre-Med El Paso, Texas Kylie Janzen Oklahoma Christian So. 1B/OF Biology Moore, Okla. Emily Otto A&M-Commerce Sr. P Health Kines. & Sports Studies Richmond, Texas Matisen Onofrei Texas A&M-Kingsville Jr. C Civil Engineering Mesa, Ariz. Sydney Bishop UT-Permian Basin Jr. C Criminology Millington, Mich. Payton Foster UT-Tyler Jr. P Business Administration Lufkin, Texas

LSC Softball Academic Player of the Year: Paxton Scheurer, Angelo State

2022 LSC Softball Golden Glove Awards

Name School Position Year Hometown Keilei Garcia Angelo State C So. Hemet, Calif. Emily Otto A&M-Commerce P Grad. Richmond, Texas Matisen Onofrei Texas A&M-Kingsville 1B Jr. Mesa, Ariz. Ashlyn Lerma Angelo State 2B Jr. Highland Village, Texas Brooke Makemson Lubbock Christian SS Sr. Frisco, Texas Tiffany Licon St. Mary’s 3B Sr. Austin, Texas Victoria Aldridge St. Mary’s OF Sr. Elgin, Texas Jory Cervantes Texas A&M-Kingsville OF Jr. Pflugerville, Texas Loren Kelly Texas A&M-Kingsville OF Sr. Rockport, Texas Shannon Klaus UT-Tyler OF Sr. Red Rock, Texas Brittni Rufus West Texas A&M OF So. Mansfield, Texas

Ticket Punched! Lion Women’s golf finishes fourth at West Regionals, earns trip to Nationals.

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Division II National Championships for the second year after finishing fourth at the NCAA West Regional Championships on Wednesday at the Brookside Country Club.

The Lions started the day in fourth place and remained in fourth place throughout the day. Arkansas-Fort Smith and Cal State San Marcos, who finished sixth and seventh, respectively, pulled to within two strokes of the Lions, but they could not chase the Lions.

The top five teams at the NCAA West Regionals: DBU, Colorado Christian, Texas A&M International, A&M-Commerce, and West Texas A&M, have punched their tickets for NCAA Division II Championships in Gainesville, Georgia, at the Chattahoochee Golf Club from May 10-14. The Lions advanced to the NCAA National Championships last season and finished ninth at the tournament in the program’s first trip to Nationals.

On Wednesday, Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) carded a round of 71 to finish the tournament tied for eighth place with a score of 215 (73-71-71). Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) tied for 15th place with a score of 219 (72-72-75), and Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) shot three strokes better on Wednesday, finishing the tournament tied for 25th place with a score of 224 (73-77-74).

Karlee Nichols (San Antonio – Smithson Valley) shot six strokes better on Wednesday and tied her season-low of 72 to climb ten spots on the leaderboard. She tied for 29th place with a score of 226 (76-78-72). Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) tied for 42nd place with a score of 230 (75-77-78).

DBU won the West Regional Championship by shooting an 864 (294-288-282) over the three rounds. Colorado Christian’s Faith Kilgore is the individual champion, shooting a 207 (68-69-70). The top two individuals that advance to the National Championships are Drishti Karumbaya from Cal State East Bay and Anahi Servin from the Academy of Art.

Pos Team Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Total 1 DBU 294 288 282 864 2 Colorado Christian 296 288 289 873 3 Texas A&M International 289 291 295 875 4 A&M–COMMERCE 293 297 292 882 5 West Texas A&M 295 297 291 883 6 Arkansas-Fort Smith 304 296 287 887 7 Cal State San Marcos 300 305 283 888 8 Cal State East Bay 300 298 291 889 9 Biola 303 312 288 903 10 Cal State Monterey Bay 305 302 307 914 11 St. Mary’s 317 306 295 918 12 Western Washington 304 312 308 924

4 A&M-COMMERCE 293 297 292 882 T8 Sophie-Charlott Hempel 73 71 71 215 T15 Inma Ortiz Prieto 72 72 75 219 T25 Sarah Wongsinth 73 77 74 224 T29 Karlee Nichols 76 78 72 226 T42 Michelle Becker 75 77 78 230

Lions move up to No. 5 in the final regional rankings before Selection Show.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 5 in the final NCAA South Central Regional rankings released by the NCAA before the Selection Show on Monday morning at 9:00 central time.

Since the release of the last regional rankings, the Lions collected two wins over Oklahoma Christian, who was ranked No. 4 in the region. This season, the Lions are 35-9 against in-region teams and 39-13 overall.

The Lions take on Angelo State in the first round of the Lone Star Conference tournament on Friday. The Rambelles are currently ranked No. 3 in the region. The top two seeds will host the two regionals during the NCAA Regionals round, and the Super Regionals will be at the highest remaining seed.

NCAA SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL RANKINGS – AS OF MAY 3

Rank School Overall DII Record In-Region Record 1 UT-Tyler 38-4 33-4 2 Lubbock Christian 37-9 34-7 3 Angelo State 36-9 36-9 4 Texas A&M-Kingsville 41-8 37-8 5 A&M-Commerce 39-13 35-9 6 Oklahoma Christian 38-12 38-12 7 St. Mary’s 33-16 32-16 8 Colorado Mesa 43-7 42-7 9 West Texas A&M 28-15 27-13 10 Colorado Christian 46-8 46-7

Lion Track & Field teams set for LSC Championships in Kingsville

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce, track & field teams begin their quest for the Lone Star Conference Championships this weekend in Kingsville. The first events begin on Thursday.

WATCH (SELECT TRACK EVENTS): https://lonestarconferencenetwork.com/

LIVE RESULTS: https://live.pttiming.com/?mid=5005

CHAMPIONSHIPS CENTRAL: https://lonestarconference.org/tournaments/?id=57

The Lion men enter the conference championships ranked No. 3 in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Ratings Index. In contrast, women are No. 7. Both teams are behind top-ranked West Texas A&M in the rating index, who are the favorites to repeat as LSC Champions on both sides.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

The first Lion to compete is Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) in the heptathlon on Thursday morning. There are four finals events that the Lions are competing in on Thursday:

The women’s hammer throw (3:00 pm)

The women’s triple jump (5:00 pm)

The men’s triple jump (7:00 pm)

The men’s 10,000-meter run (8:50 pm)

MEN

J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) and Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) are 4-5 in the conference in the 100-meter dash with 10.25 and 10.28 seconds, respectively. Edwin is third in the 200-meter dash with 20.70 seconds, and Smith is fourth with a time of 20.91 seconds.

In the 400-meter dash, Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands) is fifth with a time of 48.33 seconds. Timon Kemboi (Eldoret, Kenya) and Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) are 7-8 in the 800 meters with times of 1:52.62 and 1:52.63, respectively. Rotich is also eighth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 3:53.70.

Cameron Macon (Dallas – Carter) and Maxime Woirin (Lyon, France) are in the top eight in the 110-meter hurdles. Macon is second with 14.19 seconds, and Woirin is eighth with 14.48. Woirin is third in the 400-meter hurdles with 52.27 seconds, and Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France) is seventh with a time of 53.54 seconds.

In the 3,000 meter steeplechase, Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) is third with a time of 9:29.31, and Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) is fourth with a time of 9:31.98.

The Lion 4×100 relay team of Smith, Edwin, Andre Norman (Celina), and Emmanuel Agenor (Spanishtown, Jamaica) competes on Saturday. The Lions own the best time in the conference. The 4×400 relay team of Edwin, Stockerl, Woirin and Dakari Hill (Orlando, Fla.) is third.

The Lions have three of the top four marks in the high jump. Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) is first with a mark of 7 feet 5.25 inches (2.27m), followed by Justin Lewis (Lynn, Mass.), who is second with an imprint of 7 feet 1 inch (2.16m), and Hill is fourth with a mark of 6 feet 11 inches (2.11m). Elmar Schutte (Pretoria, South Africa) leads the way in the pole vault with 17 feet 6.5 inches (5.35m).

Four Lions are in the top seven in the long jump. Tyris Jefferson (Tyler – Lee) is second, followed by Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) at third, Chandler King (Hughes Springs) at fourth, and Dodley Thermitus (Elizabeth, N.J.) is seventh. Thermitus is the leader in the triple jump, and Franklin is fourth.

Ryan Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.), the defending LSC Champion in the shot put, his fifth this season with a mark of 52 feet 9.5 inches (16.09m) and fourth in the discus with an imprint of 160 feet 7 inches. At the same time, Moaz Ibrahim (Cairo, Egypt) leads in the discus with 189 feet 11 inches (57.88m).

WOMEN

In the 100-meter dash, Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France) is seventh with 11.80 seconds, while Ashley Benton (Waxahachie Life) is eighth with 11.96 seconds. Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) is fourth with 24 seconds in the 200-meter dash, and Khenfar is sixth with a time of 24.40 seconds.

Shostak is the leader in the 400-meter dash with 52.40 seconds, Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) is fifth with a time of 56.50 seconds, and Francesca Aquillino (Milan, Italy) is seventh with a time of 57.69 seconds.

The Lions have top-three marks in both hurdles races. Julia Seigerroth (Jonkoping, Sweden) is third in the 100-meter hurdles with 14.23 seconds. Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) is the leader in the 400-meter hurdles with 57.47 seconds, Ndukwe is second with a time of 1:01.40, and Maury is third with a third a time of 1:03.14.

The 4×100 relay team of Aquillino, Benton, Khenfar, and Shostak is second, while the Ndukwe, Shostak, Khenfar, and Svaerd are first in the 4×400 meter relay.

Maury is third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 5.25 inches (1.66m), and Jessie Payne (Grapeland) is eighth with a mark of 5 feet 3 inches (1.55m). Svaerd is first in the pole vault with 13 feet 3.5 inches (4.05m), and Destiny Skidmore (Marshfield, Mo.) is seventh with a mark of 11 feet 5 inches (3.48m).

In the throws, Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield Summit) is fourth with a mark of 46 feet 5 inches (14.03m) in the shot put. Vy Huynh (Mesquite – Poteet) is eighth with 42 feet 3.5 inches (12.89m). Cassandra Rendon (San Antonio – James Madison) is seventh with 137 feet 1 inch (41.79m) in the discus. Ukpong is fifth in the hammer throw with 163 feet 3 inches (49.76m).

Candesha Scott (St. David, Grenada) is the leader in the javelin with a mark of 162 feet 7 inches (49.55m). Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) is second with an imprint of 151 feet 4 inches (46.12m), and Rendon is sixth with a mark of 123 feet 8 inches (37.69m).

Maury competes in the heptathlon for the second team in her career. She totaled 4,397 points earlier this season, which is fourth in the conference.