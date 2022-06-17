TAMUC – Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce Women’s Basketball hired Brooke Costley as Assistant Coach.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball coach Jason Burton has announced hiring Brooke Costley as an assistant coach to round out the Lions’ coaching staff for their first season in Division I.

Costley brings Division I experience to the staff, having worked at North Dakota State for the past three seasons. In two of the three seasons, the Bison recorded a win in the Summit League Tournament. It also included a record of 15-9 in 2020-21.

“Brooke is going to be a great addition to our staff and fit for our culture,” said Burton. “Her Division I experience with working with guards and in recruiting will be huge benefits for our program as she steps into the high school recruiting coordinator role and joins coach Princess Davis in our guard development. Brooke will also be a great mentor for our young women and an ambassador for the community. I’m excited to finally get her here.”

A native of Mexico, Missouri, Costley began her coaching career at her alma mater, Emporia State. She spent two seasons as a graduate assistant and two years as a student assistant. While in Missouri, she also served as a coach in the Missouri Phenom AAU program for two seasons.

“I am beyond excited to join Jason Burton and the rest of the staff,” said Costley. “I want to thank Coach Burton for this opportunity. This program is very special, and I’m excited to be a part of a great program and tradition here at A&M-Commerce.”

She was part of four MIAA Tournament Championship teams at Emporia State and five teams that played in the NCAA Tournament. The Hornets advanced to the Sweet 16 four times, including a trip to the National Semifinals at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2014-15, falling to eventual national champion, California (Pa.) by five points.

Costley received her bachelor’s degree in health promotion and health and wellness from Emporia State in 2017.