TAMUC – Sports

Lions down Air Force in overtime for first DI win

USAFA, Colo. – Demarcus Demonia came alive for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team down the stretch on Monday night to give the Lions a 73-69 overtime win over Air Force at Clune Arena, marking the Lions’ first win in Division I.

At the end of regulation, Demonia (Fort Washington, Md.) broke a 59-59 tie with a breakaway dunk and blocked the Falcons’ game-tying shot on the other end with 39 seconds left. The Falcons were able to tie the game with seven seconds left.

Demonia slammed home another dunk to break a 69-69 tie in overtime to give the Lions a two-point lead. However, the Falcons missed the shot on the other end, and CJ Roberts (Irving – Richland) made both free throws to secure the four-point win.