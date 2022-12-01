TAMUC – Sports

Lions face Rainbow Warriors in Aloha State.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball has made it across the pond to the Aloha State to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Wednesday night.

WHO: A&M-Commerce at Hawaii

WHERE: Commerce | Stan Sherriff Center

WHEN: Wednesday, November 30 | 7:00 pm HST / 11:00 pm CST

RECORDS: The Lions are 3-4 on the season, having won two in a row, while the Rainbow Warriors are 5-1.

RANKINGS: A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 277 in the KenPom rankings, and Hawaii is No. 134.

LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network – KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)

LIVE VIDEO: ESPN+ | https://www.espn.com/search/_/q/texas%20a%26m-commerce/o/watch/appearance/dark

LIVE STATS: https://statb.us/v/tame/436273

GAME NOTES: TAMUC (PDF) | UH (PDF)