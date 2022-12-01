TxDOT Seeks Transit Needs

TxDOT Seeks To Understand Transit Needs For Seniors And Individuals With Disabilities

TxDOT is holding virtual public workshops statewide in December and January.

WHEN: December 1, 2022

WHAT: Virtual Public Workshop

WHERE: Online. Click here for links to each meeting.

ATLANTA — TxDOT is hosting a series of virtual workshops to learn more about the service needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Access to quality transit is vital to the lives of many people across Texas, including in northeast Texas, the Atlanta District area. For many, transit is their only connection to healthcare, jobs, family members, or groceries.

“At least this way, I have freedom,” rural transit rider Donnie Gillie said. “When you’re car-less, don’t drive, and just at home, that means a lot. You can’t say enough about how much it means to go and do some things.”

TxDOT is looking to understand how transit can best serve and meet the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. That’s why TxDOT is hosting workshops in December and January to hear from communities, organizations, and riders.

You can find information on the program, how to connect virtually, and how to provide comments here.