TAMUC – Sports

Photo – Avi Mehta

Sefe homers, but Southeastern takes the win in six

HAMMOND, La. – Diamond Sefe hit a towering two-run home run for the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team. However, it was not enough, as Southeastern picked up a 10-2 win in six innings on Saturday afternoon at North Oak Park.

“We went up against the best two teams in our conference on the road the last two weeks, which was a great learning opportunity for our young team,” said coach Brittany Miller. “We are looking forward to being back at home next weekend.”

With one out, Maddie Watson homered to the left to begin the scoring for Southeastern in the second. Audrey Greely drew a walk and moved to third on the double to left center by Maddie Leal. Greely scored on a sacrifice fly by Colleen Kulivan. Then, Cam Goodman drew a walk and stole second, which allowed Leal to steal home.

Maria Detillier followed with a triple to right center, allowing Goodman to score. Detillier was brought home by a ground-rule double to right center by Madison Rayner. Southeastern scored five runs on four hits and left one on base.

A&M-Commerce had a runner reach third in both the second and the third inning but could not bring her home. Avery Zeigler (Southlake Carroll) drew a lead-off walk in the fourth and was brought home by Diamond Sefe (Carson, Calif.), who hit a towering two-run home run to left, her fourth of the season. It was the first two runs scored by the Lions since March 18.

DIAMOND SEFE HOME RUN HIGHLIGHT

Southeastern responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Detillier led off the inning with a single up the middle, and after two outs, Bailey Krolczyk homered to right center for a two-run shot. Watson continued the inning with a single through the left side, Greely drew a walk, and Leal brought home both runners with a double to left center. Next, Watson hit an infield single, but Leal was tagged out at home, trying to score from second.

In the fifth, the Lady Lions recorded four runs on five hits and left one on base.

Southeastern had a runner at third in the fifth, representing the run-rule clinching run, but it was stranded. A&M-Commerce left the bases loaded in the top of the sixth and stranded six runners in the game. In the series, the Lions left 17.

The Lady Lions walked it off in the bottom of the sixth. Watson reached on a fielding error, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a single through the right side by Greely.

For A&M-Commerce, Kaydee Bennett (Caddo Mills) went 1 for 2 with a walk drawn in the game. On the weekend, she went five-for-eight and reached base seven times. Sefe scored two-for-three in the game, while America Rubio (El Paso – Montwood) and Elizabeth Guerrero (International School of Americas) had a hit each.

In the circle, Anissa Arredondo (San Antonio – Warren) got the loss for the Lions. She went 1.2 innings and came up with five earned runs.

Detillier, Watson, and Leal had two hits each, with Krolczyk and Leal collecting two RBIs each. KK Ladner moved to 9-1 in the circle with nine strikeouts and three walks. The only damage she allowed was the two-run home run by Sefe.

Southeastern is 30-8 on the season and 7-2 in Southland play, while A&M-Commerce has lost eight in a row and is 5-27 overall and 1-8 in conference play.

UP NEXT

The Lions are back home next weekend to face A&M-Corpus Christi for a three-game series starting with a doubleheader on Friday at 5:00 pm.